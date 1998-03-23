Major Spanish Cable Franchises Awarded to CyC

Madrid, Spain -- The three most desirable cable franchises

in Spain, covering the capital city here, have been awarded to CyC Telecomunicaciones

Madrid, a consortium that has become a major MSO competing with Cableuropa.

The licenses were hotly contested because of their value.

"Madrid makes up 30 percent of the telecommunications

market of Spain," said an analyst. According to industry forecasts, in 10 years'

time, 31 percent of Madrid's 4.5 million people will subscribe to cable and use cable

telephony.

Cableuropa led another consortium with SpainCom and France

Telecom that also bid for

Madrid's licenses, and it has secured several other

franchises passing 3 million households.

CyC will invest 236 million pesetas ($1.5 million) in the

next 10 years to pass 2.6 million households with optical fiber and digital systems.

CyC's partners are Union Fenosa (24.25 percent), Endesa (23.25 percent), Italian Stet

(23 percent), Cable Total (15 percent), Argentina's Supercanal (7.5 percent) and

Ineuropa (7 percent).

CyC is getting ready to compete next year with Telefónica

Cable Madrid, a company recently created by telco Telefónica (formerly known as

Telefónica de España), which will

operate the cable market in Madrid. Telefónica next year

will be permitted to operate a competing cable franchise in every area separate from the

awarded franchises, but the cable players insisted that they'll have a significant

jump on the dominant telco.

"We will offer television, telephone and multimedia

services to 150,000 households in September," said a source from CyC.

Stet is also a shareholder in Retevision,

Telefónica's competitor in basic telephony. That will enable CyC to offer to

subscribers telephone services with an average price 14 percent lower than

Telefónica's.

The Latin American market is one of CyC's targets, for

which it will create an audiovisual center to produce channels, both for Spain and Latin

America. "Some of our channels will be distributed in that market, where our partner,

Supercanal de Cable, is already introduced," said a source from CyC.

Telefónica, preparing for the competition and seeking

further expansion, has signed an international alliance with WorldCom and MCI

Communications Corp., and it has a new partnership agreement with Portugal Telecom for

business opportunities in new areas, such as Morocco.

PT will likely get 5 percent of Telefónica Internacional

S.A. (TISA), Telefónica's international unit, which plans to issue stock to the

public. PT already holds 1.5 percent of Telefónica, while Telefónica holds 3.5 percent

of PT, and it might increase its ownership to 5 percent. PT vice president Hugo Correia

will become advisor to Telefónica.

Moreover, PT might participate in recently formed alliance

Telefónica Panamericana MCI. The closer link between Telefónica and PT will address the

Brazilian market's privatization. Telefónica manages a regional operator in Brazil.

British Telecommunications plc, which ended its ties with

Telefónica, holds 1.5 percent in PT, and it is also interested in the Brazilian market.

"It seems that Telefónica is trying to get PT's support and change its mind

about considering an alliance with BT in Latin America," said an industry analyst.

"We will create a consortium with PT and MCI to

increase our business in the Brazilian market," said Juan Perea, TISA's head,

who highlighted the intention to also invest in the U.S. Hispanic market through the

company's alliance with WorldCom and MCI.