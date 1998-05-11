Maine, Mass. Ops Duck Pole-Fee Hikes

Operators in Maine and Massachusetts are celebrating

victories over local utilities on pole-attachment disputes that could have inflated

cable-operating budgets by thousands of dollars.

In Maine, operators fought off proposals that would have

raised pole-rental rates by $18 to $20 per year, bringing the total per pole to $30. Those

rates would have been quadruple the national average, and they would have represented up

to 20 percent of system operating budgets. Officials from the New England Cable Television

Association had tried for three years to negotiate reasonable rates charged by utility

companies including Bangor Hydro, Bell Atlantic Corp., Central Maine Power and Maine

Public Service Co.

When talks failed to bring a resolution, operators proposed

state legislation. But executives did not relish a skirmish with utility companies:

Workers in that industry are viewed as civic heroes for their work to restore power after

this winter's devastating ice storms. To make more of an impact on legislators,

operators turned to their own medium. Instead of presenting paperwork that legislators may

not read, Time Warner Cable of Portland, Maine, illustrated a national pole-rate survey

conducted by Washington, D.C.-based attorney Paul Glist. It demonstrated the suppression

of telecommunications advances in the state if operators had to pay gigantic hikes in pole

fees.

It seemed to do the job. Legislators, including Maine House

Majority Leader Carol Kontos, indicated that they would entertain the industry's

rate-freeze proposal. That threat tweaked the negotiation process. The electric and

telephone utilities will freeze rates for one year, and then fees will rise according to

the consumer-price index.

"We were able to drive the point with legislators that

rising rates would virtually ensure an end to line extensions and rebuilds," said

Laurine Langille, director of government affairs for northern New England at the NECTA.

In Massachusetts, the industry dodged a 30 percent

pole-rate increase that was sought by Boston Edison Co. but rejected by the Massachusetts

Department of Telecommunications and Energy. It was the first time that pole rates had

been challenged in the commonwealth.

Ironically, Boston Edison revealed its rate-increase

proposal on the same day that it announced its $300 million joint venture with RCN Corp.

to offer video services in the state in competition with incumbent cable operators.

The state agency, using Federal Communications Commission

formulas, ruled that the increase was inappropriate. Further, it rolled back current

rates. Fees for solely owned poles dropped from $8 per year to $7.38, and jointly owned

pole rates decreased to $3.70 from $4.56.

The operators also expressed concerns about the potential

for anti-competitive action by Boston Edison and RCN against incumbent operators, but the

DTE deferred action on that matter to future dockets.