Machovina, Other Execs Leave AT&T

Jerry Machovina, the ad-sales chief at AT&T Broadband

& Internet Services, has accepted the top job at an online ad-sales firm, bringing two

other AT&T Broadband executives with him.

Sources said last week that Machovina, executive vice

president of AT&T Media Services, is leaving the MSO to become president and CEO of

San Francisco-based Adauction.com.

That firm's chairman is Leo J. Hindery Jr., the former

Tele-Communications Inc. president and AT&T Broadband CEO who now runs a company

called GlobalCenter Inc.

Leaving to join Machovina at Adauction.com are Derek Chang,

AT&T Broadband's executive vice president of corporate development, and Laurie

Priddy, president of AT&T Broadband's interactive-offerings group.

Chang, like Machovina, is a Hindery lieutenant dating back

to their days together at MSO InterMedia Partners.

Priddy, who oversees AT&T Broadband's National

Digital Television Center, joined the MSO last March after running Cable Television

Laboratories Inc.'s OpenCable initiative.

Machovina's appointment -- the result of a two-month

search by recruiter Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. to replace Adauction.com

cofounder Chris Redlitz as CEO -- is scheduled to be announced today (Jan. 10), a source

close to the process said. The hirings of Chang and Priddy could be announced later this

week. Machovina's assistant said he would not return calls on the matter until this

week.

An AT&T Broadband spokeswoman said Thursday that she

had nothing to report along those lines, and she could not comment on "rumor and

speculation."

On its Web site, Adauction.com is described as an

"online marketplace" where space can be bought for a variety of online, print

and outdoor media. Hindery joined the board in June and became acting chairman in

November, after leaving AT&T Broadband. At the same time, it was announced that a new

Adauction.com CEO would be sought.

Machovina, 52, joined AT&T Broadband predecessor TCI as

ad-sales head in 1995. At AT&T Media Services, he oversaw an organization with more

than 2,500 employees in more than 100 TV markets.

He recently led a push for addressable advertising that

landed Kraft Foods as an AT&T Broadband client. His resume also includes helping to

create online auto-seller AutoMallUSA.com.