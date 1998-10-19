LyncStar Files for OVS Vs. TCI in Colo.

LyncStar Integrated Communications LLC last week filed an

application with the Federal Communications Commission for a third Colorado

open-video-system license.

The Lakewood, Colo.-based SMATV operator wants to build an

OVS system capable of delivering 325 video channels to multiple dwelling units in Fort

Collins, Colo., a college community already served by Tele-Communications Inc. SMATV

stands for satellite-master-antenna TV.

LyncStar already has FCC authorization for a similar

network that will take on TCI in portions of Denver and Aurora, Colo., including a

still-undeveloped area around Denver International Airport.

Under rules established in the Telecommunications Act of

1996, the FCC has 10 days after receiving LyncStar's application to act on the

request. Company officials expect a ruling by Oct. 26.

Meanwhile, LyncStar's vice president of operations,

Jim Honiotes, said the company currently offers service to a single Fort Collins apartment

complex, and it has an agreement in principle with a second.

As a college town, Fort Collins has its share of MDUs, he

said.

"There are a lot of opportunities," Honiotes

said, "and we're working on a acquiring a number of them. We're also

working on a single-family-housing development."

The company expects to begin construction of its network

within 120 days, or after the FCC mandated open-enrollment period for alternative-service

providers. During that period, qualified service providers are allowed to lease up to 66.7

percent of LyncStar's channel capacity.

The FCC created the OVS process out of the

Telecommunications Act of 1996 as a means for allowing local-exchange carriers to offer

video services. However, LyncStar is allowed to request a license as long it allows

nonaffiliated third parties to lease up to two-thirds of its capacity.

Although it is not required to obtain a local franchise,

LyncStar will still have to comply with all must-carry, retransmission-consent and

PEG-access (public, educational and government) requirements as the incumbent cable

operator.

LyncStar officials said they plan to compete on price with

TCI.

"When combined with our fiber optic technology and

superior customer service, we believe that LyncStar will be the service of choice among

many residents," LyncStar CEO Alax Burney said, in a prepared statement.