LyncStar Applies for Cable Franchise

Denver -- LyncStar Integrated Communications LLC, which

offers cable to multiple-dwelling units via open-video systems, has applied for a

traditional cable franchise in Austin, Texas.

Ordinarily, OVS operators are not obliged to obtain local

franchises, although they must comply with the same must-carry, retransmission-consent and

PEG-access (public, educational and government) requirements as incumbent cable operators.

In this case, however, the Lakewood, Colo.-based SMATV

(satellite-master-antenna television) outfit needs a franchise to install cable plant on

the city's rights-of-way, which will allow it to connect its OVS system at the

562-unit Canyon Oaks Apartments to other nearby MDUs.

"We have four more properties either under contract or

with which we have agreements in principle," said Jim Honiotes, LyncStar's vice

president of operations.

City officials are expected to hold the second of three

required readings on LyncStar's proposed franchise this week.

Under the proposed deal, LyncStar would be subject to the

same franchise requirements as the city's incumbent cable operator, Time Warner

Cable, and it would have to work out an agreement with Time Warner in order to deliver the

MSO's local-access programming.

Industry officials reported that Time Warner has raised

objections to LyncStar's request for a local franchise.

Neither Time Warner nor city officials returned calls for

comment.

Theoretically, however, the MSO may object to sharing its

local-access programming, which cable operators increasingly view as a valuable weapon

against competitors.

Honiotes said the pending Austin franchise does not require

LyncStar to serve the entire city. As it expands, however, LyncStar will have to build out

its system to reach consumers who request its service and who live a predetermined

distance from its network.

Once its franchise is approved, the company hopes to have

its Austin system built within six weeks, Honiotes said.

"After that, we'll expand to where the business

is," he added. "We expect to be building for years."

LyncStar has a similar franchise request pending in

Houston, where its 20 properties served constitute its largest cluster.

It has already secured a franchise in the west Texas

community of Midland and another in Little Rock, Ark.

With OVS systems already up and running in 15 states,

serving some 15,000 customers, LyncStar recently received its third OVS license in

Colorado when the Federal Communications Commission approved its application to serve Fort

Collins, a college town north of Denver.

The company also has OVS licenses to serve portions of

Denver and Aurora, Colo.