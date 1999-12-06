Luskin Heads Info-Tech Training Firm
Vienna, Va. -- Bernard Luskin, the media-education expert
and former CEO of Jones Interactive Inc., surfaced last week as co-CEO of
GlobalLearningSystems.com, a Web-centric and cable-focused corporate
information-technology training and professional-development company.
"GlobalLearningSystems.com will lead the way in using
the Internet, cable-delivered broadband services and new media for corporate education and
training," Luskin said in a news release. "We are merging the best companies and
bringing aboard the most talented people in the world."
At Jones Interactive, Luskin was group president of
companies including Jones Digital Century, Jones Education Networks (Jones Computer
Network, Knowledge TV, Mind Extension University and The Internet Channel) and Jones
Management Information Systems, as well as cofounder of Jones International University,
the first all-online university to receive accreditation.
Luskin also was founding president and CEO of
PolyGram's American Interactive Media, Philips Interactive Media and Philips Media
Education and Reference Publishing.
"GlobalLearningSystems.com is creating a business and
educational network for all wired and wireless communications platforms, and converging
the Internet with broadband services is the future of cable," Luskin said.
He added that he envisioned creating a corporate Intranet
with the wide pipe of cable taking distance learning past local servers. "We are
taking training and learning to the desktop and the family room," he said
The corporate training market -- projected to grow to more
than $100 billion by 2002 -- is fragmented and populated by smaller companies, serving
local or regional markets and offering training in a specific content area and media.
GlobalLearningSystems.com is trying to integrate successful
Web-centric and cable-focused training content, consulting and enterprise-management
companies that, when combined, will provide total-learning solutions to organizations, the
company said.
GlobalLearningSystems.com said it has assembled a team of
internationally renowned experts in the fields of education, interactive production and
leading-edge technology.
It counts among its clients marquee national and
international companies such as The Coca-Cola Co., Citibank, The Walt Disney Co., AT&T
Corp., Merrill Lynch & Co., IBM Corp., General Motors Corp. and the City of New York.
