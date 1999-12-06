Luskin Heads Info-Tech Training Firm

Vienna, Va. -- Bernard Luskin, the media-education expert

and former CEO of Jones Interactive Inc., surfaced last week as co-CEO of

GlobalLearningSystems.com, a Web-centric and cable-focused corporate

information-technology training and professional-development company.

"GlobalLearningSystems.com will lead the way in using

the Internet, cable-delivered broadband services and new media for corporate education and

training," Luskin said in a news release. "We are merging the best companies and

bringing aboard the most talented people in the world."

At Jones Interactive, Luskin was group president of

companies including Jones Digital Century, Jones Education Networks (Jones Computer

Network, Knowledge TV, Mind Extension University and The Internet Channel) and Jones

Management Information Systems, as well as cofounder of Jones International University,

the first all-online university to receive accreditation.

Luskin also was founding president and CEO of

PolyGram's American Interactive Media, Philips Interactive Media and Philips Media

Education and Reference Publishing.

"GlobalLearningSystems.com is creating a business and

educational network for all wired and wireless communications platforms, and converging

the Internet with broadband services is the future of cable," Luskin said.

He added that he envisioned creating a corporate Intranet

with the wide pipe of cable taking distance learning past local servers. "We are

taking training and learning to the desktop and the family room," he said

The corporate training market -- projected to grow to more

than $100 billion by 2002 -- is fragmented and populated by smaller companies, serving

local or regional markets and offering training in a specific content area and media.

GlobalLearningSystems.com is trying to integrate successful

Web-centric and cable-focused training content, consulting and enterprise-management

companies that, when combined, will provide total-learning solutions to organizations, the

company said.

GlobalLearningSystems.com said it has assembled a team of

internationally renowned experts in the fields of education, interactive production and

leading-edge technology.

It counts among its clients marquee national and

international companies such as The Coca-Cola Co., Citibank, The Walt Disney Co., AT&T

Corp., Merrill Lynch & Co., IBM Corp., General Motors Corp. and the City of New York.