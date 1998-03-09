Lucent Leaps to Telco Fiber Solution

Lucent Technologies is eyeing the use of cable-based AM

fiber and data technology as a possible option for a new product line aimed at meeting

rising demand for fiber-to-the-home solutions in the telephone industry.

Lucent officials refused to discuss what one researcher

referred to as the "Quantum Leap" FTTH project, or to say when a product might

be introduced. But it was clear that after years of pursuing a multitude of ideas as part

of the normal course of work within the manufacturer's Bell Laboratories unit, the

systems group responsible for bringing product to market has become much more focused on

the opportunities for an all-optical broadband solution.

"The project is still in research, and we just

don't have the ability to talk about it at this time," said a Lucent spokesman.

"However, we will at some point in the future, although I can't give you a time

line."

A variety of ideas for supplying a low-cost means of

extending fiber all the way to the end-user's premises are under consideration,

sources said, but none seems to have a better cost-benefit profile than an idea recently

tested by Bell Labs researchers. This involves the use of AM fiber technology in

conjunction with optical amplification and dual wavelengths to provide bidirectional

service over individual fiber drop links.

"In our test, we're providing the same type of

service that an HFC [hybrid fiber-coaxial] network would provide, but we're doing

away with the corrosive and ingress-prone coaxial drop," said Tom Wood, a

distinguished member of the technical staff at Bell Labs.

While researchers, who only recently took on testing the

HFC-derived FTTH concept, have not had time to do in-depth cost analysis, the approach

appears to be "very attractive economically, since we're delivering analog and

broadcast digital video, as well as data services," Wood said. "If you compare

this approach with one that just uses digital transport, I think that the revenue you

could expect from being able to deliver mainstream TV services is higher."

This approach to FTTH has the advantage of using

off-the-shelf gear designed for HFC networks in conjunction with erbium-doped fiber

amplifiers, the costs of which have plummeted over the past two years, Wood said.

"The big thing that needs to be developed to support

this concept is the ONU," he said, referring to the optical network unit that

connects the fiber at the subscriber premises. Wood noted that Lucent would also have to

create EDFA housings that are rugged enough for field mounting in distribution plant.

The lab test performed by Wood's group split the

780-megahertz output of an optically amplified, 1550-nanometer, externally modulated

distributed-feedback laser over four 13-kilometer fiber runs to secondary EDFAs, where the

signals were amplified and split again in 1-by-16 array, resulting in service to the

equivalent of 64 ONUs. Wood said future tests would aim at achieving sufficient splitting

to assure that about 500 ONUs are served for each high-power transmitter, which is

analogous to the HFC fiber-to-the-node ratio of 500 homes per node.

A key part of the test was the use of cable modems in

conjunction with in-home coaxial wiring to handle data signals, thereby overcoming one of

the primary problems associated with other all-optical approaches. The cable modem -- by

handling media-access control and other functions within the dedicated 6-MHz downstream

and 1.6-MHz upstream data channels -- eliminates the need to design such functions into

the ONU, the researchers said.

Upstream signals are fed via uncooled, low-cost Fabry-Perot

lasers operating in TDMA (time-division multiple access) mode in the 1310-nm wavelength

window through the fiber drop and 1-by-16 combiner, each using separate time slots to

avoid interference. The upstream signals are fed from the point beyond the combiner back

to the headend via separate fibers, bypassing the EDFAs.

Whether by coincidence or otherwise, the Bell Labs test is

a very close replication of the concept proposed by Synchronous Communications and Earl

Langenberg, vice president of network implementation for Tele-Communications Inc., at the

Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers' Emerging Technologies Conference in

late January.

The idea -- first reported in May, when Langenberg was

working as a consultant with Synchronous -- makes use of off-the-shelf components now

available from the manufacturer, including strand-mountable EDFAs, and it supports a path

to bandwidth expansion using multiple wavelengths in the 1550-nm window.

Langenberg estimated that the two-wavelength version of the

FTTH system would cost $636 per home passed, or $909 per customer, based on 70 percent

penetration, versus average costs of $372 and $531, respectively, for HFC. HFC costs can

be much higher, depending on levels of fiber penetration, amplifier capacity and powering

requirements, he noted.

FTTC costs vary greatly according to design, but they

should cost out at close to or in excess of the FTTH costs, he added.

Wood said FTTC systems such as what Lucent is supplying to

Bell Atlantic Corp. and SBC Communications Inc. might be "a little cheaper" on a

first-cost basis. But, he added, the real advantage in cost goes to FTTH over time, due to

the lower power-cost requirements and the fact that fiber eliminates the corrosion costs

incurred in the use of copper lines over time.

Wood said the use of dense-wavelength-division multiplexing

was "a key question" among researchers, but the two-wavelength version tested by

Bell Labs would probably be the right approach for initial deployments.

"This system allows you to economically deploy fiber

all the way to the home, and it gives you a network architecture that you can evolve using

DWDM in the future," he said.

Researchers made it clear that the HFC-derived concept was

not the only idea being considered for an FTTH product from Lucent. Another attractive

concept involves the use of Bell Labs-developed technology to vastly reduce the potential

costs of a DWDM FTTH system.

As described by Joe Ford, a researcher at Bell Labs, the

idea employs a MARS (mechanical antireflective switch) reflector, which is a reflective

surface deposited just above the substrate of a chip that can be made to move up or down

with a small shift in current, thereby passing through or reflecting back to the source a

lightwave sent to the ONU. Used in conjunction with a modulator, this component can be

made to send signals back to the central office over the same wavelength used for

downstream signaling, eliminating the need for a costly, wavelength-specific laser in the

ONU.

Because the MARS reflector can be switched on and off in

microsecond intervals using time-division technology to send signals upstream when the

downstream signal isn't on, the two-way communication system is fast enough to

support voice and other isochronous interactive connections, Ford said. Using a tunable

laser at the source, the system has been shown to support upstream signaling at 1 megabit

per second, and it "can go even faster, at least up to 4 mbps," Ford said.

The MARS component has been rigorously tested and shown to

be "extremely rugged," Ford said. "I feel that MARS has a strong chance of

being used in future systems," he added.

For now, though, it may be that the push that Lucent is

seeing from some carriers for FTTH solutions merits a less exotic approach, where DWDM

isn't the primary requirement for initial installations. SBC and BellSouth are among

the telcos that are said to be looking at the possibilities for newbuild situations such

as high-income housing projects, where full-service-network capabilities are a priority.

"There certainly are some operators who are very

serious about FTTH," Wood said. "These days, it's very important within

Lucent to move on ideas that might have merit for future products."