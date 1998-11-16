Lucent Lands $250M Time Warner Deal

Murray Hill, N.J. -- Time Warner Telecom signed off on a

three-year contract for telecommunications products and services from Lucent Technologies

last week -- a nod that could be worth as much as $250 million.

Time Warner Telecom is a "facilities-based"

competitive local-exchange carrier, meaning that it owns, and does not rent, the lines on

which it offers competitive phone services.

In the deal, Time Warner Telecom will buy Lucent's

optical-networking products, communications software, switching products and access

products.

The end game for Time Warner Telecom: integrated,

multiservice voice, data and Internet solutions, company officials said. Lucent will also

provide engineering, installation, technical support and professional services.

Graham Powers, senior vice president of engineering and

technology for Time Warner Telecom, said in a prepared statement that the Lucent contract

"will take us into the new millennium ... [and] will provide our customers with the

value-added benefits of advanced communications and networking technologies."