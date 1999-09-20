Longshot Bills Would Help Viacom, CBS Merger

Washington -- A week after Viacom Inc. proposed buying CBS

Corp., policy circles started buzzing with proposals to make the deal an easier sell at

the Federal Communications Commission.

Senate Commerce Committee Chairman John McCain (R-Ariz.)

introduced a bill Sept. 13 that would allow a TV station group to reach 50 percent of U.S.

TV homes, erasing the 35-percent cap currently enforced by the Federal Communications

Commission.

Two days later, the House Telecommunications Subcommittee

held a hearing on a bill sponsored by Rep. Cliff Stearns (R-Fla.) that calls for raising

the cap to 45 percent.

If enacted into law in a timely manner, either bill would

help Viacom win FCC approval of its $37 billion takeover of CBS. Under the deal, the

combined company would reach 41 percent of U.S TV homes through ownership of 38 stations.

McCain, in a statement, said he would favor the FCC's

pushing the 50 percent cap he is proposing even higher.

"The proliferation of alternative sources of

electronic news and entertainment hasn't just made old ownership rules useless --

it's actually made them harmful," McCain said.

The ownership cap is controversial, driving a wedge between

the networks and their affiliates.

The networks want to own more stations to improve their

bottom lines. The affiliates, by contrast, want to retain the cap to preserve the balance

of power that keeps the networks from exercising dictatorial control over those affiliated

stations they don't own.

The split was on display at Tauzin's hearing.

Peter Chernin, president and COO of News Corp., owner of

the Fox broadcast network, said the cap should be abolished or relaxed because the

networks face too much competition from cable and satellite to justify limiting his

company's station-ownership level.

Chernin said the affiliates defend keeping the 35-percent

cap solely because it's in their best financial interest.

"It's all about protecting one set of business

interests," Chernin said.

Andrew Fisher, executive vice president of

television-network affiliates at Cox Broadcasting, spoke in favor of retaining the cap on

behalf of 700 affiliates of NBC, ABC, CBS, and Fox.

Increasing the cap above 35 percent, he said, would give

the networks too much market power, especially in the aftermath of the FCC's Aug. 5

decision to allowing company to own two TV stations in a market where eight stations would

remain independent.

"For the Congress to increase the network-affiliated

audience cap at this moment would be to move from revolution change to chaos. It would be

the equivalent of throwing gasoline on an already raging fire of local television-station

consolidation," Fisher said.

After the hearing, Tauzin said he had no idea whether

Congress would enact a version of the McCain or Stearns legislation. He pointed out that

lawmakers would be reluctant to vote for the networks over the objections of station

managers in their districts.

Congress can get off the hook if the FCC takes the

initiative. Both House Commerce Chairman Rep. Thomas Bliley (R-Va.) and Tauzin said the

FCC should have increased the 35-percent cap in August.

"The FCC should get the rest of the job done and write

rules to foster today's competitive marketplace as well as ensure a diversity of

voices over the airwaves," Bliley said.

The FCC, however, has been as reluctant as Congress to

modify the 35-percent cap in the face of a divided industry.

Rep. Edward Markey (D-Mass.) said he opposed further media

deregulation, calling the Aug. 5 relaxation "the worst FCC decision" since

children's TV rules were eliminated in the 1980s. Markey said he was against lifting

the 35-percent cap because it would "tip the balance" toward the networks.