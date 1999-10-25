Localization Delays Israel Channel Launches

Tel Aviv, Israel -- Regulations governing the localization

of foreign channels are delaying the launch of several new networks and hampering cable

operators in their effort against direct-to-home start-up YES.

The government claimed that the regulations, in existence

for a few months, are vital to the preservation of Israel's television industry and

culture in general. While the government's "Open Skies" policy permits

foreign channels to be transmitted into Israel "as is," cable channels are

prohibited from televising ads targeting Israelis.

At the same time, cable operators must pay a

$1.50-per-subscriber, per-year fee to the government if the channels carry subtitling.

The fee is "not a great burden," claimed Eli

Nissan, senior media consultant to the Regulatory Broadcasting Administration of the

Ministry of Communications.

The cable industry differed. "Instead of bringing in

10 to 12 subtitled channels, we can only afford to bring in two or three. The consumer

loses," said Idit Herzeg, spokeswoman for Israel's No. 1 cable operator, Golden

Channels.

No fees have been paid yet as the cable industry voices its

opposition.

How the fees are to be spent is another contentious issue.

Each network is required to invest in local production to

be televised in Israel, which raises objections on the grounds of practicality and

expense.

"How are foreign channels going to add local

origination?" asked Pnina Schenhav, vice president of programming and marketing for

cable operator Tevel Israel International Communications Ltd. "We are in negotiations

with Granada U.K. Is a British company suddenly going to make British drama in

Israel?"

As Golden Channels, Tevel and Matav Cable Systems Media

Ltd., the country's other operator, hurry to sign new carriage deals, opposition to

the regulation continues to mount.

That's in part because it protects YES, which is due

to launch next spring, as it doesn't apply to any distribution platform with fewer

than 200,000 subscribers. YES is not expected to reach that level for some time.

Foreign programmers said they're disturbed by the

regulations, even though Nissan claimed, "They accept it -- they're used to

it."

Hallmark Entertainment Network, for one, has signed

contracts with Matav and Tevel to transmit with Hebrew subtitling. It also inked a deal

with YES to transmit with Hebrew, Arabic and Russian subtitles.

The channel's representative in Israel, Ami Ella,

countered Nissan's claim. He said Hallmark stands to lose "a lot of money. We

hope advertising will be allowed in a few years."

Ella added that he's aware of other foreign channels

that have expressed their frustration with the regulations. "But the platforms are

the people who must fight, and they're better able to do it than we can," he

said.