Local Systems Go Outside for Marketing Help

With the ever-shorter turnaround time required for

marketing campaigns -- ranging from customer-retention campaigns to those that target

direct-broadcast satellite services -- many cable operators are turning to outside

marketing specialists.

"Most cable operators outsource some portion of their

marketing," said Woody Woodward, vice president of marketing for Time Warner

Cable's northeast Ohio division. "Very few operators do A-to-Z marketing

in-house. The outside agencies fill in the gaps between vendor-supplied campaigns and ones

that are locally originated," he added.

Typically, these agencies either utilize tested, proven

campaigns, also known as "syndicated packages," which can be adapted for

individual cable operators, or they customize campaigns or projects from scratch.

Cincinnati-based Sullivan Advertising specializes in

syndicated product, while St. Paul, Minn.-based The Main Street Group and Akron,

Ohio-based Zelinko Communications concentrate more on customized campaigns.

First Team Cable Marketing, based in Wilmington, Del.,

mixes both kinds of work, partner Paul McQuade said.

Sullivan bills itself as "the industry's

advertising agency," and it has worked on acquisition, upgrade and retention

campaigns for MSOs nationally and regionally, as well as with individual local systems,

said its founder and chief executive, Neal Sullivan.

The Main Street Group's primary strength is direct

marketing, said its president, Scott Bakken. "Most of what we do is customized,"

he said, adding that his company was not like Sullivan, which does quite a bit off the

shelf.

"Once I realized that there was a niche for cable-TV

marketing," said Jim Zelinko, founder of Zelinko Communications, who began his career

in cable with a direct-marketing campaign for Time Warner in Akron, "I was able to

start developing packages for specific needs."

Zelinko asserted that some of his competitors "develop

their programs and then go out and try to sell them," while his company develops

"specific campaigns" for clients, "which we can then offer

nationwide."

McQuade said First Team customizes "a lot of products,

like any typical ad agency," including acquisition campaigns, upgrades, new tiers,

digital tiers and new-product launches.

Meanwhile, syndicated product, he asserted, costs cable

systems "far less than it would for them to do it in-house."

OPS RATE WORK HIGH

For the most part, operators concurred and gave these niche

companies high marks for both cost-efficiency and expertise.

"They're on top of industry news -- even the

status of federal regulations -- so the use of time in discussing strategies with them is

very efficient," said Dan Santelle, vice president of sales and marketing for Time

Warner's Columbia, S.C., system.

In addition, marketing firms specializing in cable are a

good source of information on strategic executions, Santelle said. "They have a good

arsenal of materials and ideas, ways to attack a problem. The fact that you don't

always have to reinvent the wheel is helpful, too -- you can look at what others have

tried."

The importance of knowing the cable business can't be

overstated, operators and outside marketers agreed.

"If someone says they're looking at a two-pronged

campaign for digital and analog services," McQuade said, "a typical agency would

say, 'OK, great. What are digital and analog?'"

Operators like the fact that "there's not a

learning curve there," said Jeannie Boldt, marketing and promotions manager at

Paragon Cable in Minneapolis. "[The niche marketers] understand the product, what we

need and what we try to do."

Indeed, being able to identify hot industry trends and then

fulfill cable operators' needs as they arise are a critical stock-in-trade for the

niche companies.

At the moment, the marketing executives said, local

operators are clamoring for anti-DBS campaigns.

"The push is really on anti-DBS right now,"

McQuade said, adding that First Team has developed three turnkey anti-DBS campaigns and

three anti-wireless campaigns, complete with film spots, bill inserts and other collateral

materials.

TIMING ISSUES

Time requirements can vary widely, depending on the type of

project needed, the means of execution and how many parties are involved.

Paragon, which has worked with Main Street, has a fairly

small marketing department. "Sometimes, when we are working on projects that

don't have a whole lot of lead time," Boldt said, "we can call them in for

some assistance, and they're always right there.

"On a number of occasions, we have been working on

some pretty tight time lines," Boldt added -- including projects on realignment and

pricing notices -- and Main Street did a nice job helping Paragon to juggle all of them.

"A company like Sullivan can look at the best

practices from a variety of companies," said Ellen Lloyd, executive director of video

marketing at Tele-Communications Inc. "They do a very good job in coming up with

syndicated product that meets the needs of the entire industry, rather than something

that's just unique to TCI."

Minnie Marshall, cable-marketing manager at Chambers

Communications, a small MSO with 82,000 subscribers in five systems, who has worked with

Zelinko, said that by joining a print run with other small MSOs, she can save considerable

time and money.

"If I can tag on with another of [Zelinko's]

clients, it takes more lead time, obviously, but it helps a lot," she said.

While acknowledging that a print run with multiple cable

operators can be turned around quickly, McQuade warned, "It can still be

time-consuming because of the last company coming in. They can usually slip right into a

print run, but the guys who are in on the front end always want to know why we need such a

long lead time. It's because of the last-minute guys."