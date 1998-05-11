LOCAL CABLEACE AWARD WINNERS
By Staff
Newscast - Less than 75,000 Subscribers
"The Yonkers Edition"
Cablevision of Westchester
Yonkers, N.Y.
Cablevision Systems Corp.
Newscast - Over 75,000 Subscribers
" Cable 6 Nightly Report"
Time Warner Cable/Cable 6 TV
Middletown, NY
Time Warner Cable
Newscast - Regional News Network
" Prime Time Report"
NewsChannel 8
Springfield, V.A.
All News Corp.
Community Events: SingleProgram -
Less than 75,000 Subscribers
" Words Aloud!"
Paragon Cable of Irving
Irving, Texas
Time Warner Cable
Community Events: Single Program -
Over 75,000 Subscribers
" Charity Challenge XII"
Time Warner Communications of Orlando (Fla.)
Demonstrational: Single Program or Series
" Point 'n Click"
Time Warner Cable of Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y.
Entertainment: Single Program or Series -
Less than 75,000 Subscribers
" HEP TV"
Paragon Cable of Irving
Irving, Texas
Time Warner Cable
Entertainment: Single Program or Series -
Over 75,000 Subscribers
" Louisiana Jukebox"
Cox Communications Louisiana
New Orleans
Public Affairs: Single Program -
Less than 75,000 Subscribers
" PTN Special: Heroin"
TCI of Plano
Plano, Texas
Tele-Communications, Inc.
Public Affairs: Series -
Less than 75,000 Subscribers
" CityScape"
TCI Cablevision of Washington
Tacoma, Wash.
Tele-Communications Inc.
Public Affairs: Single Program -
Over 75,000 Subscribers
" Lessons To Learn: A Forum on Education"
Cox Communications Louisiana
New Orleans
Public Affairs: Series -
Over 75,000 Subscribers
" Rhode Island Weekly"
Cox Communications of Rhode Island
West Warwick, R.I.
Public Affairs: Single Program or Series - Regional News Network
" Look For Me Here: 299 Days in the Life of Nora Lenihan"
New England Cable News
Newton, MA
MediaOne/Hearst Corp.
Local Programming or Local Channel Promotion: Single Spot or Campaign -
Less than 75,000 Subscribers
" The Faces of Our World"
TCI of Plano
Plano, Texas
Local Programming or Local Channel Promotion: Single Spot or Campaign -Over 75,000 Subscribers
" Hometown Edition - Residue Promo"
MediaOne
Elmhurst, Il.
Public Service Announcement:
Single Spot or Campaign -
Less than 75,000 Subscribers
" Quality Service PFD PSA #2"
TCI of Plano
Plano, TX
Public Service Announcement: Single Spot or Campaign - Over 75,000Subscribers
" Shark Discovery Days"
Southwestern Cable TV
San Diego
Time Warner Cable
Sports Event Coverage: Single Program or Series - Less than 75,000Subscribers
" SUper SPORTS"
Adelphia Cable of Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y.
Adelphia Cable Communications
Sports Event Coverage: Single Program or Series - Over 75,000 Subscribers
" Padres Baseball Telecasts"
Cox Communications, San Diego
San Diego
Sports Information: Single Program or Series - Less than 75,000Subscribers
" Personal Best"
MediaOne of Lawrence
Lawrence, Mass.
MediaOne, Inc.
Sports Information: Single Program or Series - Over 75,000 Subscribers
" One on One: ToN.Y. Gwynn"
Cox Communications, San Diego
San Diego
Sports Information:
Single Program or Series - Regional News Network
" Breaking the Barrier"
N.Y.1 News
New York, N.Y.
Time Warner Cable
Children: Single Program or Series
" Check It Out! - Space Camp"
Time Warner Communications of Pinellas
St. Petersburg, Fla.
Educational: Single Program or Series - Less than 75,000 Subscribers
" Ticket To Ride"
MediaOne
Lakewood, Calif.
MediaOne, Inc.
Educational: Single Program or Series -
Over 75,000 Subscribers
" Earth Cafe"
TCI (MileHigh Cablevision)
Denver
Documentary: Single Program -
Less than 75,000 Subscribers
" Indian Motorcycle Memories"
MediaOne
Springfield, MA
`
Documentary: Single Program -
Over 75,000 Subscribers
" Silver Threads"
Time Warner Cable of Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y.
News Series - Less than 75,000 Subscribers
" Health & Home Report (In Focus)"
Tele-Media of Western Conn.
Seymour, Conn.
Tele-Media Corp.
News Series - Over 75,000 Subscribers
" Gresham's Mayor: A Profile"
Paragon Cable
Gresham, Ore
Time Warner Cable
News Series - Regional News Network
" A Struggle From Birth"
News 12 Connecticut
Norwalk, Conn.
Cablevision Systems Corp.
News Special Coverage: Single Program
" CN8 Election '97"
Comcast Cablevision
Union, N.J.
Comcast Corp.
News Special Coverage: Single Program - Regional News Network
" TWA FLight 800"
N.Y.1 News
New York, N.Y.
Time Warner Cable
Overall Commitment to LocalProgramming:
Between 50,000 - 100,000 Subscribers
" Daniels Cablevision"
Carlsbad, Calif.
Overall Commitment to Local Programming:
Less than 50,000 Subscribers
" MediaOne of Lawrence"
Lawrence, Mass.
MediaOne, Inc.
Overall Commitment to Local Programming: Over 100,000 Subscribers
" Cox Communications, San Diego"
