Local Ad Execs Sing: Its a Very Good Year

Cable ad-sales executives were jubilant about the year to

date and bullish on the rest of 1998 as they prepared last week to attend the fifth-annual

Cabletelevision Advertising Bureau Local Cable Sales Management Conference in Denver,

which runs through Tuesday.

Local-sales performance has been "great," said

Jerry Machovina, executive vice president of ad sales at Tele-Communications Inc.'s

TCI Media Services. "I've never seen it so good" in 23 years in cable and

broadcast sales, he said, and that strength cuts across virtually all TCI markets and ad

categories.

Larry Zipin, Time Warner Cable's vice president of ad

sales, described the year as "terrific, with no indication that the pace will

change." At Time Warner CityCable, the ad-sales arm for Time Warner Cable of New York

City, president Larry Fischer cited March, May and June as record months.

Kevin Dowell, group ad director at Jones Intercable Inc. in

Chicago, said, "We've had a great first half." So did Ron Pancratz, vice

president of ad sales at Cable One.

The only potentially dark cloud on the sales horizon,

various MSO sales executives agreed, was the United Auto Workers' strike against

General Motors Corp., which could lead to ad-spending cuts by dealerships.

The CAB is projecting attendance at the show at a record

1,100, drawing from sales executives from the MSO and system levels, as well as

interconnects, national spot-sales rep firms and vendors.

Today (July 13), Leo J. Hindery Jr., president and chief

operating officer of TCI, will be the MSO keynoter for the conference, which is aimed at

helping attendees to grow their ad-sales businesses.

Last week, MSOs reported upbeat results for the first half

of the year:

"We're hitting on all cylinders,"

Machovina said, noting, "Every month has been ahead of plan."

The first half exceeded any similar stretch dating back 10

years, he said. Declining to be specific, he would only say that first-half local-sales

growth was "north of 20 percent." Those were "same-store" comparisons,

excluding acquisitions, he added.

May alone was "huge, north of 40 percent,"

bolstered by having five weeks instead of last year's four, he explained. The economy

and "great returns from digital ad insertion" were among key lift factors,

Machovina added.

The only thing tempering his optimism for the second half

was the GM strike. "I'm anxious about its impact going forward," Machovina

said.

Zipin said Time Warner Cable's second quarter

outperformed the corresponding 1997 span by 26 percent. That, coupled with its 28 percent

first-quarter growth, put its first half ahead of 1997 by 26 percent; both periods were

well ahead of budget, he added.

At TWCC, Fischer said total local sales rose 25 percent in

the second quarter, as well as in the half, "so we're in great shape, with the

third quarter looking real strong." TWCC was almost at its July budget as of July 1,

he noted.

By category, the usual suspects fueling TWCC's growth

included entertainment, movies, music and technology -- especially Internet-related

accounts -- Fischer said. TWCC has also enjoyed an "exceedingly strong"

baseball-sales rebound, particularly in the auto-dealer and auto-aftermarket sectors,

partly fueled by the New York Yankees-New York Mets "subway series" in late June

on ESPN.

At Jones, Dowell said the second quarter rose by 25

percent -- bolstered by a 36 percent jump in May and a 23 percent hike in June -- and the

first half by 23 percent, both ahead of budget. Category gains were tallied almost across

the board, he said, singling out home improvement.

The Chicago Bulls' National Basketball Association

championship season also accelerated the pace, he said. Dowell's other concern's

besides the GM strike is how the reconfigured Bulls team may affect second-quarter sales

next year..

Donning his Chicago Cable Interconnect chairman's hat,

Dowell said that group notched sales growth of 40 percent for the half, 17 percent ahead

of budget.

Cable One ran 30 percent ahead of 1997 for both the

second quarter and the first half, Pancratz said, with health care, auto-related products

and services and retail among segments fueling the surge.

Although July is "spotty," he was optimistic

about setting a sales record for the year.

Others, like Filemon Lopez, senior vice president of

ad sales at Comcast Corp.'s Comcast Cable Communications, and Pat Esser, vice

president of ad sales at Cox Communications Inc., were reluctant to talk in detail about

the first half.

Lopez said Comcast's results for that span are

"slightly ahead of the target that we set." He added, "Just about every

category is pretty strong."

While he's bullish on the rest of the year, Lopez said

he had one concern -- that the GM strike may mean that fewer cars will be produced for

sale, in turn leading to dealership spending cuts.