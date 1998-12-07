LMDS Pioneer Sells Spectrum

Brooklyn, N.Y. -- CellularVision USA Inc., which pioneered

a wireless-communications system known as local multipoint distribution services, has

completed the sale of 850 megahertz of its LMDS spectrum to WinStar Communications Inc.

for $32.5 million.

CellularVision, based here, announced its intention to sell

the spectrum in July. The company will use the proceeds of the sale for working capital

and to help pay down debt.

WinStar, based in New York, provides fixed point-to-point

broadband services to business customers in about 27 cities across the country. It would

use CellularVision's spectrum to augment its network in the New York area.

As a result of the sale, CellularVision said it would

discontinue its LMDS video operations. The company, which retains 450 MHz of LMDS

spectrum, said it would focus its efforts on providing high-speed Internet service in the

New York area.

CellularVision is also appealing its delisting from the

National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation system. The stock will

remain on the NASDAQ exchange until the appeal period is completed, which is expected in

mid-January.