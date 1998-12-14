LMDS FIRMS EYE NEW COURSE

The fledgling wireless broadband sector continues to be

plagued by uncertainties, forcing companies to examine new strategies. That, in turn has

boosted the likelihood that established telecommunications entities could end up in the

driver's seat.

In Canada, government impatience with the pace of rollouts

at the 28-gigahertz tier, non-existent two years after licensing, has led to preparations

for auctions of spectrum at the 24-GHz and 38-GHz levels, where commercial activity is

already underway in the United States.

And, in the United States, it appears increasingly likely

that the lineup of players in LMDS (local multipoint distribution service) would shift

dramatically before real deployments begin.

"The problem is there aren't enough vendors delivering

on their promises," said the senior executive of one leading supplier who asked not

to be named. "You can't have a market without multiple suppliers."

That translates into trouble for LMDS players' efforts to

raise money, where the most important source of funds isn't Wall Street or venture capital

but the vendors themselves.

Vendors will need to have convincing solutions as well as

deep pockets and a commitment to the market if their customers are going to have a shot at

competing with the fast-moving leaders at 24 GHz and 38 GHz. They have already locked up

sizeable financing commitments from Nortel Networks and Lucent Technologies Inc.

"Vendor financing is the key step, on which the entire

success of LMDS will rest," said David Mallof, CEO of WebCel Communications, which

remains active in the field after sitting out the LMDS auction last spring. "The

industry needs some of the big suppliers to step in and move things forward."

With Lucent committing up to $2 billion in financing to

38-GHz player WinStar Communications and Nortel financing Teligent Inc. for $800 million,

the biggest suppliers in the market who might have financing to offer are Ericsson,

Alcatel, Siemens, Newbridge Networks and Bosch Telecom.

Sources said it remained to be seen how many, if any, of

these suppliers would offer support on the scale of Nortel or Lucent.

In Canada, where the two major license holders in what is

known as LMCS (local multipoint communications system) are waiting for equipment before

they begin commercial deployments, the government is preparing to auction non-LMCS

spectrum segments. It has proposed up to four two-way 100-MHz blocks at 24 GHz and seven

at 38 GHz.

"There's a lot of frustration in Canada that the

promise of LMCS has not been delivered on, especially as they see U.S. companies rolling

out services at 24 and 38 GHz," said an executive at a leading vendor.

Canadian LMCS licensees say they have been making good

faith efforts to get off the ground but have been hamstrung by longer-than-anticipated

delays in technology.

"Our view is that licensees at 28 GHz should be

afforded the opportunity to establish a competitive presence in the marketplace before

additional spectrum is let out," said Joel Bell, deputy chairman of MaxLink

Communications Inc., a consortium involving Canadian and U.S. interests that holds half of

the major licenses issued for LMCS in Canada.

MaxLink, with a long-running trial offering services over

hubs positioned in Ottawa, is waiting for the next release of Newbridge's system before

moving to its first commercial rollouts, now slated for that market and two others, he

said.

"Our plan is to become operational in these markets in

mid '99," Bell said.

The other major Canadian LMCS licensee, WIC Connexus, a

subsidiary of Western International Communications Ltd. of Vancouver, B.C., is also

counting on delivery of Newbridge gear. WIC has plans to get underway with the next

product release from the vendor starting in Toronto by early next year, said Robert

Watson, newly named president and CEO of Connexus.

While bandwidth-on-demand, delivered via ATM (asynchronous

transfer mode) is vital to the long-term marketing strategy at Connexus, the initial

Toronto deployments will use "nailed-up" connections, employing ATM to deliver

multiple types of service at pre-set rates, Watson said.

"The customer will be able to burst service and,

therefore, bandwidth-on-demand, but we'll be adding true bandwidth-on-demand over time as

the technology matures," he added.

Newbridge also has won the first contract from a U.S. LMDS

licensee, with a commitment from Central Texas Communications Inc. for deployments in San

Angelo, Brownwood and Goldthwaite, Texas, in mid-1999.

"From what we're seeing, based on our dealings with a

number of [LMDS] companies in the U.S., you can expect to see some deployments starting in

the second quarter," said Bernard Herscovich, assistant vice president for broadband

wireless at Newbridge.

But there were growing concerns that the general liftoff

for LMDS in the United States would be stalled, pending resolution of financing issues,

including the turnover of spectrum to players who currently don't hold licenses.

WNP Communications, the largest LMDS spectrum holder,

publicly remains committed to becoming a full-fledged operating company and rolling out

services, but insiders assert other plans are in sway.

"They are going to flip the spectrum," said an

industry executive who said he received confirmation of this intention from a Wall Street

investment banking firm.

"I don't think anyone doubts that is the case,"

said a Wall Street source, speaking on background.

This view was widely expressed among vendor representatives

and other players as well.

The rocky state of financial support and intentions among

the entrepreneurial startups that walked off with the lion's share of LMDS spectrum

translates into a big opportunity for major telecom companies who bypassed the auctions.

Sources said they are in talks with vendors.

One industry executive noted that, given the delays, the

three-year period of exclusion affecting local telco and cable participation in the market

is less a barrier than it might have been.

"LMDS spectrum could become a major tool of the RBOCs,

despite the government's intentions to use it to promote competition," the executive

said.

The limited number of LMDS markets slated for launch next

year and the fluidity of expectations concerning supply of equipment play to the advantage

of Teligent and WinStar, observers said.

WinStar is expected to announce commercial rollout plans

soon for point-to-multipoint (PMP) systems in New York and many other markets in the wake

of the big supply contract with Lucent. Teligent has launched PMP services commercially in

13 markets, said Teligent spokesman Robert Stewart.

Teligent, with plans to be in 40 markets by the end of

1999, is offering packages of voice and data services at 30 percent off what customers

have been paying, Stewart said. Response to a heavy marketing campaign in startup markets

has met expectations, he added.

With LMDS players struggling to get footing and Teligent

racing forward with nationwide rollout plans, some players looked on WebCel's recent

filing of a petition with the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington as a last-ditch ploy

from the LMDS sector to delay or derail Teligent.

"Is this the action of just one frustrated party, or

are other entities involved?" asked one party to the proceedings, who asked not to be

named.

Mallof declined to comment on the case.

WebCel is asking the court to vacate the Federal

Communications Commission's decision to grant Teligent its current spectrum slot -- a

decision intended to resolve a conflict over spectrum use between the military and holders

of the DEMS (digital electronic messaging service) licenses originally slated at 18 GHz.

The commission made the shift, including a four-fold

increase in spectrum to compensate for the disadvantages of moving DEMS to a higher

frequency, without public proceedings, which WebCel contends was a violation of the

Administrative Procedure Act.

Teligent last week moved to intervene in the case and filed

a motion to dismiss. "Nothing we've seen gives us any reason to change our view that

the FCC did the right thing in this matter," Stewart said.

WebCel was among petitioners who persuaded the FCC to

reconsider its DEMS decision earlier this year, which the commission did without ordering

any changes.

No other action has been taken by the other petitioners,

which included Hughes Communications and BellSouth Corp.