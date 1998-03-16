Live Entertainment Sets Wishmaster Campaign
Los Angeles -- Live Entertainment will offer its most
comprehensive pay-per-view movie promotion ever with the debut of Wishmaster this
month.
Live will support the showing of the horror movie, which
earned $15.6 million at the box office, with a system campaign kit offering local
promotional programs aimed at horror fans, the studio said. The promotions include radio
trivia contests and ideas to conduct "Horror Hall of Fame" parties.
The studio will also make available theatrical posters,
tattoos, T-shirts, caps and point-of-purchase displays. Live has already signed more than
125 systems and five cable co-ops representing nearly 10 million addressable households
for the promotional campaign, said Jon Ferro, vice president of Live. "We are
impressed at the level of commitment and the innovative marketing programs of systems
participating in the Wishmaster campaign," he added.
