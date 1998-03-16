Live Entertainment Sets Wishmaster Campaign

Los Angeles -- Live Entertainment will offer its most

comprehensive pay-per-view movie promotion ever with the debut of Wishmaster this

month.

Live will support the showing of the horror movie, which

earned $15.6 million at the box office, with a system campaign kit offering local

promotional programs aimed at horror fans, the studio said. The promotions include radio

trivia contests and ideas to conduct "Horror Hall of Fame" parties.

The studio will also make available theatrical posters,

tattoos, T-shirts, caps and point-of-purchase displays. Live has already signed more than

125 systems and five cable co-ops representing nearly 10 million addressable households

for the promotional campaign, said Jon Ferro, vice president of Live. "We are

impressed at the level of commitment and the innovative marketing programs of systems

participating in the Wishmaster campaign," he added.