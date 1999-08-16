Lifetime Promotes Three Execs, Hires One

New York -- Lifetime Television president

and CEO Carole Black has promoted three veteran executives of the network, as well as

tapping someone from the outside.

Effective immediately, Lynn Picard, senior vice president,

sales, has been tapped as executive vice president, sales.

Dawn Tarnofsky-Ostroff has been promoted from senior vice

president, programming and production, to executive vice president, entertainment.

And Jim Wesley, the network's chief financial officer

and senior vice president, finance, has been named CFO and executive vice president,

finance.

Picard will now also oversee Lifetime's Web-site sales

and e-commerce ventures, while Tarnofsky-Ostroff adds sports, Lifetime Movie Network

programming and oversight of the network's new in-house production unit to her

duties.

"Lynn, Dawn and Jim are pivotal to the continued

growth of Lifetime and Lifetime Movie Network. They will also be critical to our expansion

as we leverage the strength of the Lifetime brand in a variety of new business

opportunities," Black said in a prepared statement.

Concurrently, Black named Rick Haskins as executive vice

president, marketing for Lifetime. Haskins' resume includes stints at Procter &

Gamble Co., as well as The Walt Disney Co.