Lifetime Promotes Three Execs, Hires One
New York -- Lifetime Television president
and CEO Carole Black has promoted three veteran executives of the network, as well as
tapping someone from the outside.
Effective immediately, Lynn Picard, senior vice president,
sales, has been tapped as executive vice president, sales.
Dawn Tarnofsky-Ostroff has been promoted from senior vice
president, programming and production, to executive vice president, entertainment.
And Jim Wesley, the network's chief financial officer
and senior vice president, finance, has been named CFO and executive vice president,
finance.
Picard will now also oversee Lifetime's Web-site sales
and e-commerce ventures, while Tarnofsky-Ostroff adds sports, Lifetime Movie Network
programming and oversight of the network's new in-house production unit to her
duties.
"Lynn, Dawn and Jim are pivotal to the continued
growth of Lifetime and Lifetime Movie Network. They will also be critical to our expansion
as we leverage the strength of the Lifetime brand in a variety of new business
opportunities," Black said in a prepared statement.
Concurrently, Black named Rick Haskins as executive vice
president, marketing for Lifetime. Haskins' resume includes stints at Procter &
Gamble Co., as well as The Walt Disney Co.
