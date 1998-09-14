Lifetime Movie Reaches Deals
New York -- Lifetime Movie Network, the digital 24-hour
film channel that launched this summer, has reached carriage deals with PrimeStar Inc. and
Tele-Communications Inc., officials said last week.
Initially, the affiliation agreements will give LMN just
over 2 million subscribers, with most of them through direct-broadcast satellite service
PrimeStar, Lifetime Television president Doug McCormick said.
The new network -- which airs many of Lifetime's
original films, as well as other fare -- will be carried as part of PrimeStar's
"Variety" tier, he added.
LMN's contract with TCI is through the MSO's
Satellite Services Inc. unit -- a subsidiary that manages the delivery of
video-programming services to TCI systems.
Lifetime spinoff LMN is already being offered by TCI's
Headend in the Sky digital platform.
