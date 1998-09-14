Lifetime Movie Reaches Deals

New York -- Lifetime Movie Network, the digital 24-hour

film channel that launched this summer, has reached carriage deals with PrimeStar Inc. and

Tele-Communications Inc., officials said last week.

Initially, the affiliation agreements will give LMN just

over 2 million subscribers, with most of them through direct-broadcast satellite service

PrimeStar, Lifetime Television president Doug McCormick said.

The new network -- which airs many of Lifetime's

original films, as well as other fare -- will be carried as part of PrimeStar's

"Variety" tier, he added.

LMN's contract with TCI is through the MSO's

Satellite Services Inc. unit -- a subsidiary that manages the delivery of

video-programming services to TCI systems.

Lifetime spinoff LMN is already being offered by TCI's

Headend in the Sky digital platform.