Lifetime Axes Ruby Wax Series

Lifetime Television has pulled the plug on Ruby, its

original weekly half-hour primetime showfeaturing the British talk-show host Ruby

Wax.

Ruby and Beyond Chance were both original

reality-based series that Lifetime put on the air in August. Wax, an American, went to

Great Britain to become an actress and instead became a talk-show sensation on the British

Broadcasting Corp.

On her Lifetime series, Wax did wacky comedic interviews

with such subjects as cowboys in the West or Las Vegas showgirls. The show, described as 60

Minutes on acid, was produced by HBO Downtown.

Ruby, which aired at 10:30 p.m. on Saturdays, averaged

a 0.9 rating, according to Lifetime. The network ordered 13 episodes of the show, and will

not order any new ones.

"We had very high hopes for Ruby," Lifetime

president Carole Black said. "She tested so well, but in the actual translation of

the show this happens. People have pilots, and then you have the actual show. We

were very disappointed that she didn't do better."

Black said Lifetime tested Wax with heavy and light

viewers, "and I really think the show just didn't work. And I have to listen to the

viewer, and that was very disappointing for us."

Added Black: "It's a shame. I think Ruby felt really

good about Lifetime. Maybe some time in the future we can do something with her."

Ruby was dropped from Lifetime's schedule this month.

Reruns may be brought back in January for a reprise, according to Black.

In contrast to Ruby -- Beyond Chance, originally

titled How Could it Happen and hosted by Grammy award-winning singer Melissa

Etheridge -- is performing well, Black said.

During the November sweep, Lifetime posted a 1.5 rating in

primetime, up 7 percent from its year-ago 1.4, according to Nielsen Media Research.