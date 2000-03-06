Lifetime Answers Oxygen with Live
By Linda Moss
New York -- Lifetime Television, rejuvenating its daytime
schedule in the face of competition from Oxygen, this week debuts the daily informational
program Lifetime Live.
"We're trying to do a show that appeals to women
across a wide range," said Shelley Lewis, the former executive producer at Good
Morning America who now executive-produces Lifetime Live. "Some women will
be home with their kids. And some women who work will be home at noon."
Facing competition from the newly launched Oxygen -- which
specializes in non-fiction informational programs tied to its Web sites -- Lifetime has
revamped its Web site and added Lifetime Live to its lineup.
Lifetime Live will air weekdays from noon to 1 p.m.
starting Monday, March 6, and will originate from the network's New York studio. Oxygen
airs its live signature show -- Pure Oxygen -- from noon to 2 p.m. on weekdays,
from its studios in the Chelsea section of Manhattan.
The new Lifetime offeringwill be a daily news
magazine for women that will also include segments on topical issues, parenting,
relationships, health and style -- a mix of taped segments and live interviews, according
to Lewis. "It will be closer to Good Morning America than it is to The
View," she said.
The talent for Lifetime Live, which is produced by
ABC News, is all signed up. Deborah Roberts, a journalist from ABC's 20/20 and
actress Dana Reeve will host the show; former Fox News reporter Rebecca Gomez serves as
correspondent and news anchor.
Gomez will start off Lifetime Live with a newscast.
Depending on the news of the day, the rest of the show may include longer segments on
topical issues, according to Lewis. There will also be profiles of women, as well as
regularly scheduled segments on personal finance, career advice and such lifestyle issues
as fitness and fashion, parenting and relationships.
The hourly show will also offer "New Attitudes"
features that explore women's choices in personal and home styles.
With the "Super Tuesday" round of presidential
primaries set for this week -- including contests in such key states as New York and
California -- Lifetime Live will likely devote much of its first week to politics,
Lewis said. The show is likely to look at where the candidates stand on issues important
to women, she said.
"We're trying to do stories that make your whole life
easier, information about issues you care about," Lewis said.
The strengths of Reeve, who is married to actor Christopher
Reeve, and Roberts, strike a good balance, Lewis said. Roberts is a seasoned journalist
and "a very strong interviewer," while. Reeve is more of "an every
woman," with "incredible warmth and intelligence," according to Lewis.
Weekly digest of streaming and OTT industry news
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.