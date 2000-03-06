Lifetime Answers Oxygen with Live

New York -- Lifetime Television, rejuvenating its daytime

schedule in the face of competition from Oxygen, this week debuts the daily informational

program Lifetime Live.

"We're trying to do a show that appeals to women

across a wide range," said Shelley Lewis, the former executive producer at Good

Morning America who now executive-produces Lifetime Live. "Some women will

be home with their kids. And some women who work will be home at noon."

Facing competition from the newly launched Oxygen -- which

specializes in non-fiction informational programs tied to its Web sites -- Lifetime has

revamped its Web site and added Lifetime Live to its lineup.

Lifetime Live will air weekdays from noon to 1 p.m.

starting Monday, March 6, and will originate from the network's New York studio. Oxygen

airs its live signature show -- Pure Oxygen -- from noon to 2 p.m. on weekdays,

from its studios in the Chelsea section of Manhattan.

The new Lifetime offeringwill be a daily news

magazine for women that will also include segments on topical issues, parenting,

relationships, health and style -- a mix of taped segments and live interviews, according

to Lewis. "It will be closer to Good Morning America than it is to The

View," she said.

The talent for Lifetime Live, which is produced by

ABC News, is all signed up. Deborah Roberts, a journalist from ABC's 20/20 and

actress Dana Reeve will host the show; former Fox News reporter Rebecca Gomez serves as

correspondent and news anchor.

Gomez will start off Lifetime Live with a newscast.

Depending on the news of the day, the rest of the show may include longer segments on

topical issues, according to Lewis. There will also be profiles of women, as well as

regularly scheduled segments on personal finance, career advice and such lifestyle issues

as fitness and fashion, parenting and relationships.

The hourly show will also offer "New Attitudes"

features that explore women's choices in personal and home styles.

With the "Super Tuesday" round of presidential

primaries set for this week -- including contests in such key states as New York and

California -- Lifetime Live will likely devote much of its first week to politics,

Lewis said. The show is likely to look at where the candidates stand on issues important

to women, she said.

"We're trying to do stories that make your whole life

easier, information about issues you care about," Lewis said.

The strengths of Reeve, who is married to actor Christopher

Reeve, and Roberts, strike a good balance, Lewis said. Roberts is a seasoned journalist

and "a very strong interviewer," while. Reeve is more of "an every

woman," with "incredible warmth and intelligence," according to Lewis.