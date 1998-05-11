Libit Claims Upstream Path Breakthrough

Atlanta -- Chip vendor Libit Signal Processing said it has

made a breakthrough for sending bits in the upstream signal path.

Speaking at a press conference during last week's

National Show here, Libit executives detailed a plan that it touted as an alternative to

Terayon Corp.'s S-CDMA (synchronous code-division multiple access) technique.

Libit's new INCA approach, for increased

capacity/ingress cancellation, lets operators jam 50 percent more users in the upstream

bandwidth, the company said.

Jacob Tanz, an executive with Libit, said that INCA is

"a breakthrough in headend technology" that is standards-based. Specifically,

Tanz said the technique means that operators can run 64-QAM (quadrature amplitude

modulation) signals -- upstream -- in noisy environments, that have signals with a

carrier-to-noise ratio as low as 23 decibels.

Terayon executives said in response yesterday that the new

Libit technique, which was news to them, is a validation of the overall need for advanced

techniques to combat the sometimes murky 5- to 40-megahertz upstream path from homes to

headends.

Several MSO engineers, asked about the new technique, said

they were unaware of the Libit development.

"Sounds too good to be true," said one, who said

he'd need more information before he could intelligently discuss the new technique.