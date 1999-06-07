Libertys Broadband Grasp Reaches Wireless

Liberty Media Group's broadband-investment strategy

now includes wireless distribution assets, after the AT&T Corp. unit's deal last

week to buy The Associated Group Inc. for about $3 billion in stock.

The deal, incidentally, also increased chairman John

Malone's voting control of Liberty.

The purchase of the Pittsburgh-based owner of diverse

communications companies gets Liberty a 41 percent stake in Teligent Inc.

Teligent is a Vienna, Va.-based leading supplier of

broadband communications -- including local phone service, long distance and Internet

access -- to small and midsized business customers.

The deal -- set to close in early 2000, and subject to the

approval of Associated stockholders and the government -- would also augment

Liberty's wireless capabilities with the acquisition of TruePosition Inc., another

Associated business, which touts its patented "Wireless Location System."

AT&T -- which is nominally Liberty's parent

company -- has principally made its broadband bets on cable, with multibillion-dollar

acquisitions of former Liberty parent Tele-Communications Inc. and competitive

local-exchange carrier Teleport Communications Group (formerly owned by cable operators),

as well as its pending deal to buy MediaOne Group Inc.

But AT&T has also been working on so-called

fixed-wireless applications, which would extend broadband capabilities beyond the

businesses and residences served by TCG and the cable companies.

So there are logical tie-ins with Teligent for AT&T, as

well as for Liberty, which has invested in Internet-distributed music services and other

broadband applications.

Through the TCG acquisition, AT&T already owns licenses

to operate data services with fiberlike capacity because TCG had previously bought a

company called BizTel. Teligent, though, controls a lot more spectrum in its major

markets.

In recent weeks, rival long-distance carriers Sprint Corp.

and MCI WorldCom have been cutting deals to buy

multichannel-multipoint-distribution-system carriers, with an eye toward offering

broadband-data services.

Like AT&T, Sprint and MCI have been searching for

alternate means of directly connecting to customers, bypassing the regional Bell operating

companies, which charge LDCs for completing calls.

Also last week, Qwest Communications International Inc.

said it would spend $90 million for a 19 percent stake in Advanced Radio Telecom Corp.,

another wireless carrier operating similar services to those of Teligent and WinStar

Communications Inc.

In the deal, Associated shareholders will get 25.9 million

shares of class A Liberty common stock, as well as 19.7 million shares of AT&T common

stock, for each share of Associated class A and class B common stock.

Associated, which already owned 19.7 million AT&T

common shares, will have its shares retired.

At the same time, Liberty will retire 14.4 million shares

currently held by Associated shareholders, including 2.7 million Liberty class B shares,

which are the supervoting kind.

With those shares out of the way, Malone's grip on

Liberty grows.

The transaction is structured in a way that would save

Associated stockholders hundreds of millions of dollars in taxes collectively, according

to a source close to the deal.

The $3 billion valuation includes the assumption by Liberty

of $187 million of Associated debt. But the cost to AT&T and Liberty, in effect, is

less than $1 billion due to the AT&T and Liberty stock being retired, according to

estimates.

The deal allows Liberty to gain a substantial investment at

a "pretty good price" in a company that is deeply involved in the growing phone

and Internet businesses, said Tom Eagan, cable and satellite analyst at PaineWebber Inc.,

adding that the announcement was unexpected.

"It was a bit of a surprise for Liberty to buy what

is, more or less, a distribution company, but it ultimately fits in with what they said at

the recent investor meeting about taking advantage of opportunistic buys in the greater

media sector," Eagan said. Liberty has focused for the most part on programming and

content providers.

"The Associated transaction is a unique opportunity

for Liberty," president and CEO Robert "Dob" Bennett said in a prepared

statement.

Associated and Teligent brass also embraced the deal.

Myles P. Berkman, chairman and CEO of Associated, declared

the deal "the culmination of 20 years of value creation for our shareholders,"

while Teligent chairman and CEO Alex Mandl expressed excitement at the opportunity to work

with Malone, who he referred to as "one of the communications industry's

pioneers."

"With this investment, Liberty Media is supporting the

critical evolution of broadband networks," Mandl said in a prepared statement.

"In Liberty, you get a company that is more

adventuresome and willing to take some risks that may benefit Teligent down the

road," said a source close to the deal, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Associated was characterized by the source as a "less-than-strategic" investor.

Liberty's 40 percent share will not give it a

controlling majority of Teligent's board. Mandl is expected to continue to be the

driving force behind the company he started after leaving the presidency of AT&T in

the summer of 1996.

Mandl knows Malone, and sources said the two men have

"a good comfort level with each other."

Other Associated assets include a piece of a Mexican

cellular-telephone company, as well as ownership of radio-broadcasting properties.

Teligent is clearly the crown jewel in the deal for Liberty, and some analysts feel that

it may dispose of the other assets.

Lee Masters, CEO of the newly christened Liberty Digital

unit -- the vehicle for Malone's foray into cyberspace and e-commerce -- expressed

his happiness with the deal. "Anytime there is a broadband-distribution platform made

available for products that we're developing, we have to be pleased," he said.

Investors appeared to figure that the deal was better for

Teligent than for Liberty. Liberty's share price declined by 19 cents last Tuesday,

to $66.25, while Teligent's share price rose $5.44, to $54.56.