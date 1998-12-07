Liberty Will Strengthen Canales ñ

Anaheim, Calif. -- Liberty Media Group will add two new

Spanish-language channels to its Canales ñ digital lineup -- a women's channel and a

kids' channel "with a very strong brand" -- Liberty vice president David

Jensen said.

And within the next year, Liberty's Hispanic digital

tier is expected to double its total video channels to a full transponder of 14 to 16

video channels plus a complement of Spanish audio channels.

Jensen unveiled those plans at the CTAM-sponsored Hispanic

marketing workshop prior to the Western Show here last week.

Panelists at the session said cable must do a better job of

speaking directly to prospective subscribers through targeted marketing and a stronger

roster of Spanish-language programming.

Jensen said operators have lacked the content and the

bandwidth to provide solid Hispanic programming, but that's changing.

He asked operators to save room for this type of niche

programming when putting together their digital-channel lineups.

"The promise of digital is much brighter than just

tonnage," he said. "Please don't let a few big programming libraries

dominate all of the bandwidth on digital."

Liberty suggested that operators sell the Canales ñ tier

for $9.95 per month. Jensen said the product can help to drive first-time sales among

Hispanic cable "nevers."

According to Peter Tortorici, president and CEO of

Telemundo, which is co-owned by Liberty and Sony Corp., Telemundo intends to fill a void

by developing Hispanic programming created specifically for U.S. audiences, rather than

just importing programming from other countries.

But it will take more than devoting bandwidth to

Spanish-language programming for operators to sign up Hispanic subscribers, panelists

predicted. Perhaps the most obvious -- but often overlooked -- piece of advice is to make

sure that there's somebody available at the customer-service level who can speak the

language.

"When you call 1-800-Cable-Me in Spanish, you get hung

up on," Jensen said. "If you call to buy cable and get a disconnect from the

cable company, that's bad."

Liz Castells-Heard, president of Los Angeles-based

advertising agency Ad Americas, encouraged operators and programmers to find marketing

partners that understand the Hispanic culture and that can write in a generic Spanish

dialect, rather than in one that is specific to a single Latin American country.

Ad Americas helped MediaOne to target Hispanic consumers in

its Southern California cluster.

Paula Andrews Dowd, director of marketing communications

for MediaOne in that region, advised operators to conduct consumer research in Spanish.

When it comes to marketing to Hispanics, Andrews Dowd said, it's important to not

merely translate copy from English, but to "transcreate" and to test materials

in Spanish.

Properly targeting the Hispanic community could take some

work, but the potential rewards are great. According to Castells-Heard, U.S. Hispanics

currently represent a market of more than $375 billion per year. By the year 2020, she

added, 17 percent of the entire U.S. population will be Hispanic.

"If you want to target this group,"

Castells-Heard said, "talk to them in Spanish. It's the language of choice, and

it's the language of comfort."