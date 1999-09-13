Liberty, Microsoft Go Global

Liberty Media Group's agreement last week to invest

$493 million in UnitedGlobalCom pairs a heavyweight programmer with a respected

distribution player, and it should provide a number of opportunities to play off those

respective strengths, the companies and analysts said.

Liberty's direct and indirect programming investments

in 50 or so networks worldwide range from stakes in Discovery Communications Inc. to

channel groups in Europe, Japan and Latin America.

Now, it could have wider access to UnitedGlobalCom's

worldwide distribution network, which, including pending transactions, reaches 13.3

million homes in more than 20 countries.

At the same time, the deal gives UnitedGlobalCom greater

potential access to content that it will need to increase per-subscriber revenue at its

operations.

"Content is becoming increasingly important with

UnitedGlobalCom," Janco Partners Inc. analyst Ted Henderson said.

While United Pan Europe Communications N.V. (UPC),

UnitedGlobalCom's European arm, has won praise from analysts and investors for its

advanced network -- which now passes 8.6 million homes -- some of its systems are fetching

monthly fees only in the $10 to $15 range.

Henderson also said Liberty is getting a good deal.

European network group Multithematiques -- of which Liberty Media International and

France's Canal Plus S.A. each own one-third -- "is a great content play with

good access to Canal Plus' satellite base, but with no hardwire access," he

added.

Under last week's agreement, Liberty will form part of

a joint venture that will own 14.5 percent of UnitedGlobalCom. Liberty -- which is paying

$100 per share for 4.93 million UnitedGlobalCom class-B shares -- will assign one-half of

its interest to Microsoft Corp., which owns 7.8 percent of UPC.

Of the 4.93 million shares earmarked for Microsoft, 4.26

million will be bought from Apollo Cable Partners L.P., which wanted to sell after owning

that stake for more than six years.

UPC will hold 50 percent of the partnership. Liberty

chairman John Malone and Microsoft chief financial officer Gregory Maffei will join

UnitedGlobalCom's board of directors.

"We have a very large pipeline," UnitedGlobalCom

finance director Stan DiCicco said. "With this transaction, we have a huge

opportunity to put things through that pipeline."

The agreement could also advance interactive and Internet

businesses. Microsoft has made a number of investments in international cable properties

this year as it seeks a wider market for its applications, while in the United States,

Liberty has made some investments on the interactive-services front.

UPC owns its own high-speed Internet platform, Chello

Broadband N.V, which UnitedGlobalCom aims to introduce in Australia and possibly Latin

America.

"With the seats on the board, [Liberty and Microsoft]

may be able to massage [UnitedGlobalCom's] strategy on the Net side, ranging from

modems to WebTV [Networks] types of products," said Aryeh Bourkoff, who follows cable

and telecommunications high-yield debt for CIBC Oppenheimer Corp.

The agreement could also see the partners expand on the

systems front. UPC has long had its eye on pieces of Deutsche Telekom A.G.'s cable

network, which are in the process of being auctioned off.

"UPC is a bidder for Deutsche Telekom, and maybe we

get to take a look at that if we want to play that one," Liberty Media International

president Miranda Curtis said. Still, she cautioned that it was "too early to talk

about specific plans and joint ventures."

Liberty Media International also has a large systems

portfolio that includes operations in Argentina, Chile, Japan, Ireland and the United

Kingdom.

Curtis said Liberty and UnitedGlobalCom have no plans to

combine any assets. DiCicco noted, "There are no deals identified or required at this

point."

With Microsoft and UPC agreeing to acquire stakes in the

joint venture, Liberty's own cash outlay will total a bit more than $100 million. The

UnitedGlobalCom class-B shares hold disproportionate voting power, estimated by Henderson

at 37 percent.

Still, the investment is part of an increased spate of

international activity at Liberty.

Last month, British MSO Telewest Communications plc, which

is 22 percent-owned by Liberty International, agreed to buy the half of operator Cable

London that it didn't already own for $685 million. Curtis pointed out that Microsoft

will help to underwrite a Telewest rights offer that will finance the purchase.

Two weeks ago, Liberty agreed to buy 62,000-subscriber

Irish operator Cable Management Ireland for an undisclosed price.

Both of those deals came after British MSO NTL Inc. outbid

Telewest in July for the consumer cable and telephony assets of Cable & Wireless

Communications plc, another U.K. operator.

That deal fueled speculation that Telewest -- of which

Microsoft has agreed to buy 29.99 percent -- could either be acquired by or merge with

NTL, in which Microsoft also holds a small stake.

There has also been some speculation over how committed

AT&T Corp., Liberty's parent, is to the U.K. cable market.

With NTL's increased strength in the U.K. market, the

Liberty-Microsoft-UnitedGlobalCom agreement raises the possibility, however slight, that

UPC could invest in Telewest.

Curtis and DiCicco said there haven't been any plans

or discussions about such an investment, but Curtis added, "I wouldn't rule

anything out."

Liberty, meanwhile, appears to be holding its ground in

other regions. Early last week, sources speculated that it was negotiating to unload its

Latin American properties, but by last Friday, the rumored deal was a no-go.