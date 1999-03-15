Liberty Media Will Stick to Knitting

Vail, Colo. -- Liberty Media Group won't stray from a

winning game plan, despite the financial clout that comes with a favored spot under the

AT&T Corp. umbrella.

That means continuing to beat the bushes for small, but

promising, telecommunications and technology companies to enhance a portfolio that is

already crowded with market leaders that routinely produce double-digit cash-flow growth.

"The investments that we're in are investments

with real revenues, real cash flow, real multiples," Liberty executive vice president

Gary Howard said at last week's Janco Partners Annual Institutional Investors

Conference here.

Liberty started out with its many programming stakes, such

as 49 percent of Discovery Communications Inc., and it added $5.5 billion in cash when

AT&T closed its acquisition of Liberty parent Tele-Communications Inc. last week.

Liberty sold AT&T assets such as TCI's control

stake in At Home Corp. and 47 million shares of AT&T stock. Liberty is technically an

AT&T subsidiary, but it is controlled by its own shareholders, principally chairman

John C. Malone.

Despite Liberty's bulging war chest, Howard warned

against expecting any big outlays from Liberty, which plans to continue to be "pretty

tight" with its money.

"There won't be a large deployment of cash,"

he said. "Liberty has never gone out and made high-dollar acquisitions at anywhere

near market multiples. That's not our way of thinking."

Instead, the company will continue to look for

"creative" ways of investing, always seeking to gain stakes of between 20

percent and 30 percent in new companies.

However, Howard took pains to dispel speculation that one

such creative deal will have Liberty jumping into the cable set-top-leasing business.

"It's not our first strategy," Howard said.

In a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal,

Malone said the company might take equity positions in cable companies in exchanging for

providing digital set-top boxes to operators looking to avoid adding debt to their balance

sheets.

Howard said Malone was offering an "illustrative

example" of something that Liberty might be willing to do -- but not just for a

"leasing return."

"Our shareholders want more than that," he said.

"Just providing set-top boxes, per se, is not where we'd like to focus our time

and attention."

If it did enter into such a deal, Liberty would be looking

for the tax advantages that go with carrying the boxes on its balance sheet as a

depreciating asset.

Theoretically, it could structure a lease transaction that

could include itself, a cable operator and General Instrument Corp., a leading set-top

manufacturer in which it has a 12 percent stake.

The resulting deal would benefit GI by enhancing its

distribution; it would help the operator, which doesn't want any additional debt on

its books; and it would Liberty give a tax break and a piece of the cable operator.

"For an MSO that doesn't want to take all of that

capital on its balance sheet, we could do a master lease and provide a structure where all

of the depreciation comes into our portfolio," Howard said. "At the time when

the assets are fully depreciated, we would take the remaining value and convert it into

equity in the MSO."

However, set-top boxes are just one such idea "being

pushed around."

"It could be the headend. It could be file servers for

a company. It could be a satellite. I'd rather get into more unique assets than a

mere generic set-top box," Howard said.

Under developing opportunities, Howard said, Liberty will

be able to offer new programming partners spots on AT&T Broadband & Internet

Services' cable lineups, under an agreement that allows it to program up to 14

digital channels on AT&T Broadband's networks.

Howard dismissed the idea that with the AT&T deal

completed, Malone was "riding off into the sunset."

"John's got a lot of money invested in this

company," he said. "Frankly, I've never seen him happier or more energized

than with the closing of this transaction."

Ted Henderson, managing director of research for Janco,

said that as cable operators move into the "deployment and distribution phase of

their lives," Liberty is ready to leverage a "mutual fund of content

assets," while adding to its portfolio.

"Say they take stakes in 10 companies," Henderson

said. "Are all of these going to be winners? No. But when they win, they're

going to win big."