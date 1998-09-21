Liberty Media Invests $5 Million in ACTV

Englewood, Colo. -- Liberty Media Group will invest $5

million in ACTV Inc. as part of a deal reached by the two companies, providing a major

financial and promotional boost for the fledgling interactive service.

Liberty will take a 10 percent stake in the company, with

options to invest an additional $5 million, the parties said. The deal will help ACTV to

continue its plan to roll out its interactive digital-cable services to regional-sports

networks.

The service -- which allows viewers to choose between as

many as 60 different options while watching a live game -- has already worked with

Liberty's Fox Sports Southwest and Fox Sports West services to roll out the

technology in Tele-Communications Inc. systems in Dallas and Los Angeles, respectively.

But the use of ACTV may not stop at the

regional-sports-network level: The two companies have formed a joint venture that will

explore other applications of the technology.

Liberty vice president David Jensen said that when TCI

tested ACTV's technology in Ventura County, Calif., the "four-plex"

approach was used with children's shows, news and game shows.

"Clearly, there are other areas of programming that

can be enhanced with the ACTV proprietary technology. We're interested in exploring

all of those," he said, adding, "It's a great business [with] just

sports."

Jensen said ACTV also has some potentially important

patents, including ones covering the interface between streaming video on the Internet and

on TV.

"That work is very creative, and it has a lot of

developmental potential," he said.



David Reese, president of ACTV Entertainment, said the Liberty deal not only provides

financial support for the network, but also lends credibility and clout to the concept.

"This is the best place for ACTV to be right now," Reese said. "Working

together, we will provide cable operators with a valuable service and incremental revenue

source, while offering advertisers one of the most powerful addressable-media vehicles for

an increasingly fragmented environment."

In addition to Fox Sports Southwest and Fox Sports West,

ACTV has already reached agreements with Fox Sports Bay Area, Fox Sports Rocky Mountain,

Fox Sports Northwest and Sunshine Network to use their live sports programming for its

interactive applications. ACTV's suggested retail price is $9.95 per month.

"The investment allows us to continue our deployment

into other regional networks," said Dave Alworth, executive vice president of ACTV

Entertainment.