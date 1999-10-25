Trending

Liberty Media Buys Ascent

Denver -- Liberty Media Group agreed to buy Ascent Entertainment Group Inc., apay-per-view service provider to the hospitality industry, in an all-stock deal valued atabout $514 million.

Ascent owns a majority stake in On Command Corp., which owns SpectraVision. On Commandreaches about 1 million hotel rooms across the country.