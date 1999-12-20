Liberty Dips Into Satellite, Postproduction

Liberty Media Group closed two deals last week that expand

its reach in the television-postproduction and satellite-communications industries.

As expected, the programming arm of AT&T Corp. closed

its $425 million investment in satellite-communications-provider Astrolink LLC. Astrolink,

based in Bethesda, Md., plans to launch its first Ka-band satellite in 2002, followed by

the launch of three additional birds at six-month intervals.

Astrolink said the first two satellites will provide

broadband-data services to customers in North and South America, Europe and the Middle

East. The third and fourth will extend the network worldwide.

As a result of the investment, Liberty becomes Astrolink's

largest shareholder, with 31.6 percent of the company's outstanding shares.

Other investors in the company -- which was formed just

three months ago -- include Lockheed Martin Global Telecommunications (31.2 percent);

Telespazio, a unit of Telecom Italia SpA (18.6 percent); and TRW Inc. (18.6 percent). The

Liberty Media investment increases Astrolink's funding commitments to $1.3 billion.

Liberty, which is chaired by John Malone, has been on a bit

of a broadband-diversification kick. Its recent large noncable deals include its $3

billion acquisition of The Associated Group Inc., mainly to get that company's 40 percent

stake in Teligent Inc., which provides big wireless links to businesses.

Liberty also announced that it has decided to acquire Los

Angeles-based television-postproduction company The Todd-AO Corp. outright. In July

Liberty agreed to buy 57 percent of Todd-AO's equity and 82 percent of its voting shares.

The most recent agreement, which should be closed in the second quarter, supercedes the

earlier agreement.

Two of Todd-AO's largest shareholders -- Robert and

Marshall Naify, who collectively own about 40 percent of the company's stock and more than

70 percent of its voting power -- have already agreed to vote their shares in favor of the

Liberty merger.

As part of the new agreement, Todd-AO shareholders would

control 40 percent of the company's outstanding equity and 6 percent of its voting power.

The agreement provides for a reclassification of the

existing Todd-AO common stock, followed immediately by a merger. In the reclassification,

each share of existing Todd-AO class-A and class-B common stock will be converted into 0.4

shares of Todd-AO new class-A common stock and 0.6 shares of Todd-AO new class-B common

stock. The reclassification shall apply pro rata to all of the existing common stock of

Todd-AO, regardless of class.

In the second stage of the transaction, Todd-AO will be

merged with a newly formed entity, with Todd-AO as the surviving corporation. In that

merger, new class-A shares will remain outstanding as publicly traded common stock of

Todd-AO. Todd-AO class-B shareholders will receive one share of Liberty class A for every

2.4 shares of new Todd-AO class-B shares.

At the conclusion of this transaction, Liberty will own 100

percent of the new class-B shares, representing 60 percent of the outstanding equity and

94 percent of the outstanding voting power of Todd-AO.

Based on Liberty's closing price of $46 per share Dec. 10

and Todd-AO's closing price of $25, the transaction values Todd-AO stock at about $21.50

per share. Liberty shares closed at $46.63, down 50 cents, Dec. 15. Todd-AO shares closed

at $25.69, up 88 cents, that same day.