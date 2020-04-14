Liberty CEO Maffei's Compensation Doubles in 2019

Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei’s total compensation more than doubled in 2019 to $44 million, fueled mainly by a new employment deal he signed in December.

Maffei’s annual haul was more than twice the $20.2 million he received in 2018. In December, he renewed his employment deal, ensuring he would remain CEO through 2024. As part of that agreement, Maffei received a one-time bonus of $2.2 million and option awards of $27.8 million, nearly $20 million more than the $8.8 million in options he received in the prior year.

Maffei’s annual salary rose slightly to $1.17 million from $1.1 million in the prior year, and his stock awards increased to $3.6 million from $3 million in 2018.

Liberty Media operates and owns interests in a range of media businesses, mainly attributed to three tracking stock groups — Liberty Sirius XM Group, the Braves Group and the Formula One Group. It also holds interests in Live Nation Entertainment and a minority stake in AT&T.