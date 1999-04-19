Liberty Adds to ACTV Stake

Two weeks after selling its share of sports-heavy

Fox/Liberty Networks, Liberty Media Group invested $9 million in interactive sports

service ACTV Inc. last week.

The investment -- a combination of Liberty exercising

previously existing options and purchasing additional common stock -- helps to solidify

the value of the interactive service, while providing Liberty with a platform with which

to expand its digital interactive offerings, company executives said.

Along with its $9 million investment, Liberty has the

ability to purchase additional options in ACTV totaling more than $100 million. The

investment would give Liberty a 25 percent interest in the company, up from 10 percent

now.

The Liberty connection has already triggered a big boost in

ACTV's market capitalization. ACTV's stock price closed at $8.50 March 30 and at

$19.50 April 13 -- a difference of about $365 million in market cap over that time.

The ACTV stake is expected to be part of the interactive

assets that comprise Liberty Digital.

Liberty said last week that it would contribute its

Internet and interactive-programming assets -- including stakes in Priceline.com Inc.,

iVillage Inc., SportsLine USA Inc. and Drugstore.com Inc. -- to Liberty-controlled TCI

Music Inc. in exchange for 128.8 million newly issued TCI Music shares, giving Liberty

Digital some stock to use as deal currency.

David Reese, president and chief operating officer of ACTV,

said the deal further enhances the value of ACTV's technology as a major component in

the development and deployment of digital technology.

"The fact that they moved so quickly to increase their

investment [in ACTV], combined with the fact that we've opened a West Coast business

office with them, shows that they recognize the value of the technology," Reese said.

"We will do everything that we can to take advantage of the synergies created between

the companies."

Lee Masters, president and CEO of Liberty Digital, said in

a prepared statement that ACTV has "continued to develop a suite of innovative

applications that fit very well with Liberty Digital's strategy of bringing new

digital and interactive applications to the marketplace."

Liberty, which first invested $5 million in ACTV last

September, has already begun exploring other applications of ACTV's interactive

technologies beyond its sports service. Liberty tested the ACTV technology in Ventura

County, Calif., on children's shows, news and game shows.

Liberty also worked with ACTV to implement its

"individualized television" programming with several regional sports networks.

ACTV's technology allows viewers to choose between as many as 60 different options

while watching live games.

ACTV's technology, however, goes beyond traditional

cable-programming content: The company last month announced the launch of its

software-based application, dubbed "HyperTV," into the commercial

entertainment-programming market, after two years of development as a private-network

platform for education systems, "e-School Online." HyperTV delivers streamed

Internet video, Web addresses, advertising and other data or links to viewers'

personal computers, in synchronization with broadcast or cable programming on their

television sets.