LFAs Unify on Access

Atlanta -- Municipal officials nationwide have begun

closing ranks behind Oregon's Portland and Multnomah counties in their open-access

fight against AT&T Corp.

A 28-page friend-of-the-court brief filed by San Francisco

with the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals was considered a must-read at last week's

National Association of Telecommunications Officers and Advisors conference here.

The brief was notable for the number of cities, counties

and organizations that want the appeals court to uphold cities' rights to consider

the access question when reviewing franchise transfers.

"I think the feeling here is, 'Go, Portland,

go,'" one conference attendee said.

In addition to NATOA, others signing the brief included the

U.S. Conference of Mayors; the National League of Cities; the National Association of

Counties; King County, Wash.; Montgomery County, Md.; Jefferson County, Mo.; and the

cities of Atlanta; Baltimore; Boston; Dearborn, Mich.; New York; and San Diego, San

Francisco, San Jose and Walnut Creek, Calif.

However, the brief was not without some controversy.

Los Angeles was listed among supporters of Portland and

Multnomah counties despite a recommendation from the city's Information and

Technology Agency against requiring open access and Mayor Dick Reardon's well-known

opposition to such a policy.

"I don't know where that came from," ITA

assistant general manager Jesse Juarros said, "and I don't think the City

Council is going to be happy about it."

Sources indicated that the Los Angeles city attorney's

office signed on without checking with the ITA or the mayor's office, resulting in a

"big stink."

Portland and Multnomah counties touched off the access

debate when they demanded that AT&T open its @Home Network to unaffiliated

Internet-service providers. The decision was upheld by a district court, prompting an

appeal by the company.

AT&T filed its final comments with the Ninth Circuit

last week in advance of oral arguments in the case, which are scheduled for Nov. 3 in

Portland.

The company again laid out its case that federal law

pre-empts local jurisdictions from imposing equal access as a condition for transferring

cable franchises.

Specifically, it said Section 541 of the Cable Act

prohibits local franchising authorities from making transfers contingent on cable

operators providing telecommunications services to third parties.

"That's a pretty powerful argument, in our

view," AT&T spokesman Jim McGann said. "It's black-and-white. Federal

law does not give LFAs jurisdiction in this matter."

Outgoing NATOA president Jane Lawton conceded that local

governments were not overwhelmingly endorsing Portland and Multnomah counties'

position, but rather, that they were "supporting a city's right to look at open

access. But I think it does say that people are starting to focus on the issue."

Accordingly, the brief said overturning the district court

would allow cable operators to challenge every decision made by a franchising authority.

"Each condition imposed by a LFA -- no matter how

important, no matter how necessary -- could be challenged as pre-empted under federal

law," San Francisco city attorney Louise Renne wrote.

Renne said a goal of the 1984 Cable Act was to "assure

that cable systems are responsive to the needs and interests of the local community."

Toward that end, it gave LFAs the right to consider "future cable-related community

needs and interests" when considering transfers.

In her most powerful argument, Renne noted that the act

allows LFAs to deny transfers if such grants would undermine competition -- a provision

enacted to overturn a district court ruling that gave the Federal Communications

Commission the sole authority to deny transfers on competitive grounds.