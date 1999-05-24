Lessons from Low-Level Interactivity

Throut and Neck, a silly play-along TV game

with some high-tech touches, may provide a glimpse of what convergence and

interactive TV will offer when and if bandwidth permits.

The cartoonish live show -- yes, a live telecast

five nights per week on, of all channels, Game Show Network -- allows eight

call-in viewers to compete for prizes.

Two at a time, the callers punch buttons on their

telephone keypads to compete for prizes while they manipulate the on-screen

computer-controlled title characters: "Throut" (the bigmouthed blue

beast) and "Neck" (a green-striped something).

Presumably, the main attraction of the show is

the attractive Rebecca Grant, a saucy hostess who's also part of the

viewer-controlled story line.

The process is "teaching us what it will

take to manufacture content for broadband TV," GSN senior vice president of

programming Jake Tauber said. "We're also doing this to educate viewers

about what that service will look like."

He stopped short of predicting when any such

broadband programs will be created.

The half-hour show, which debuted quietly at the

beginning of May, often looks like "PlayStation" graphics -- not

surprising, given the common Sony parentage of GSN and the video-game platform.

(Tellingly, the low-budget show is not produced from the Sony studios in Culver

City, Calif., but rather at a cheaper venue in Burbank, Calif.)

Performers outfitted with sophisticated

motion-capture equipment actually control the on-screen movements of the title

characters in response to commands from the viewer-players of the moment. The

interactive story lines take place on sheep-infested planet Ovine.

Home players in each segment steer their

respective characters in the quest to win Throut and Neck tchotchkesand

an occasional special gift.

Not surprisingly -- with its goofy games, twitch

interactivity and sexy on-screen Rebecca -- Throut and Neck attracts 14-

to 39-year-old males, GSN marketing senior vice president Dena Kaplan says. She

claims this is the target the network is seeking.

GSN's lineup draws predominantly female

audiences, and the network wants to break out beyond that core following.

Kaplan expects Throut and Neck to earn a

0.4 rating, which would be better than the rerun it is replacing.

"This is a heads-up game," Tauber said,

distinguishing Throut and Neck from other GSN call-in games -- usually

play-alongs with aging game shows.

Starting next month, TheExtreme Gong

Show will be revived for a live 13-week run, immediately following Throut

and Neck. Also an interactive call-in, Extreme Gong lets viewers vote

collectively on which acts survive on-screen.

Although Extreme Gong is now in reruns,

its original airings attracted up to 15,000 calls per show, Tauber says.

Another GSN "interactive" show -- WIN

TV -- features simple overlays to enhance its linear TV programming.

Again, the goal is to avoid using too much

bandwidth for the low-budget venture.

Because of Throut and Neck's perceived

connection -- however tenuous -- with video games, GSN soft-peddled the show's

launch, especially during the weeks after the Littleton, Colo., high-school

tragedy, when video games have been pummeled for their violence.

The network even slapped a PG rating on the TV

program, mainly because of the sometimes suggestive dialogue between Rebecca and

the play-along callers (all of whom are prescreened one week before they are

allowed to punch those phone buttons).

Perhaps GSN is especially self-conscious about

the special Web site for the show (www.throutandneck.com or via www.sony.com/gsn).

The site is largely a promotional home page, not

intended for convergence use simultaneously with the nightly cablecasts. It does

feature a stand-alone five-minute game, plus a background "history" of

characters -- enjoyable if only for the Christiane Amanpour and Animal Planet

jokes.

But the site's "brutally interactive"

game includes a "Sheep Shoot Out," which instructs users to get the

animals "in your sights, then blow their little heads off" -- a cheeky

but unpleasant narrative in the aftermath of the school shootings.

Tauber insists GSN is "exploring how to

blend the Web site and TV show," believing this game lends itself to that

kind of dual-screen convergence -- hopefully without the gunplay.

GSN's offbeat approach to on-screen play-along

games represents Sony's continuing attempt to spur on-screen gaming. Its

Station@Sony.com continues to be among the Web's most visited sites, although

competing interactive sites, such as Uproar or Microsoft's Gaming Zone, often

overshadow it.

Sony's plans to put competitive multiplayer

pay-per-play tournament games on the site have slipped away, although there are

many ways to win prizes at Station@Sony.com.

By the way, Sony's clever connections between

various ventures are very imaginative. In time for the June bridal binge,

Station@Sony.com is launching its "Dating Game Online"

("sassy" and "shagadelic," according to the Web-site hype).

Meanwhile, GSN is trying to figure out how Throut

and Neck will help it and its viewers get ready for broadband interactivity.

But of course, for now, this is just TV. And in a

predictable process, Throut and Neck -- and its low-intensity convergence

-- will only be around 13 weeks.

