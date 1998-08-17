Lenos No Rodman, But He Keeps WCW Hot

Talk-show host Jay Leno wasn't the pay-per-view draw

that Dennis Rodman was, but he was good enough for cable operators.

Leno's wrestling debut during World Championship

Wrestling's Aug. 8 Road Wild PPV event drew nearly 400,000 buys, more than

doubling the performance of last year's event. Moreover, Leno and Rodman, the latter

of whom wrestled in WCW's July PPV show, brought nearly 1 million viewers to the

beleaguered PPV-event category.

"The event did extremely well ... It's a

tremendous success in the eyes of WCW," said Jay Hassman, director of PPV for WCW.

Leno, host of TheTonight Show with Jay Leno,

and his musical director, Kevin Eubanks, battled "Hollywood" Hulk Hogan and WCW

executive producer Eric Bischoff during the event, which also featured a 30-minute concert

by country-music star Travis Tritt.

While operators applauded the event's performance,

most said it didn't match the approximately 600,000 buys pulled by WCW's July Bash

at the Beach event, which featured professional-basketball stars Rodman and Karl

Malone.

Road Wild performed well for Sacramento (Calif.) Cable,

although not nearly as well as Bash at the Beach, said Cindy Caverly, PPV-product

manager for the system. She would not reveal specific buy-rates.

"I didn't see the dramatic increase that Jay Leno

was going to provide for the event," Caverly said. "It performed as well as we

would have done with most WCW PPV events."

Cable One of Fargo, N.D., pulled about 160 buys for the

event, besting Bash and doubling buy-rates from the same event last year, said Eric

Lardy, PPV manager for the system.

"We're a wrestling town," Lardy said, adding

that Fargo has hosted two WCW events in the past four months.

But some operators were forced to provide partial refunds

for the event after cutting it off 20 to 30 minutes before its conclusion. WCW was granted

an extra 30 minutes beyond its usual three-hour time limit to compensate for the Tritt

concert. Viewer's Choice notified its affiliates about the extension several times

before the event's debut.

"Unfortunately, some cable operators did not make the

change as reported by Viewer's Choice," Hassman said. "WCW, however, did

provide the signal, and Viewer's Choice did uplink the signal."

While nonwrestling personalities have spiced up WCW's

buy-rates recently, Hassman said the company doesn't have any celebrity guests on tap

for its Sept.13 Fall Brawl show. Nevertheless, Hassman said, such

appearances do bring more awareness of PPV and of wrestling.

"It brings [PPV] more mainstream press, which

translates to additional buys. There's no monetary value that you can place on that

type of advertising," Hassman said. "The mainstream press reminds consumers that

we have an event."