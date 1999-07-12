Lenfest Service Recruits Local Newshounds

TSM News, the regional-news operation owned by Lenfest

Communications Inc., is kicking off a number of initiatives aimed at forging stronger

local ties to the communities it serves, including creating a "Neighborhood News

Corps" and doing a deal with Internet distributor Broadcast.com Inc.

"I want to go beyond what the typical programmer

does," TSM News president Stanley Greene said. "You have to bond with

subscribers and get in the fabric of the community."

TSM News is an 11-hour local-news block that airs on the

regional TSM Network from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.

TSM Network is Lenfest's fiber-delivered terrestrial

service that reaches 1.2 million Suburban Cable and Garden State Cable subscribers. It

reaches homes in southern New Jersey, the Philadelphia suburbs, central Pennsylvania and

Delaware.

Greene is trying to build closer ties to the areas and

communities that TSM News serves by starting an initiative that he calls "LINC,"

or "Local Interactive Niche Content."

"In a market, you want to own sports and something

else that is important to people: news," he said.

There are five different prongs to LINC, and TSM News just

launched the first one in time for the Fourth of July weekend, the NNC.

TSM News, which has five bureaus throughout its region, is

asking volunteers to submit camcorder footage of community events, sports, civic issues

and any breaking news that they shoot. TSM News will run portions of the tapes throughout

each day, giving NNC members credit lines when their footage is aired.

"Over the holiday, people will tape things like

barbecues and air shows," Greene said. "We'll get a tremendous amount of

content."

Greene is a veteran of Greater Media Inc. and Bell Atlantic

Corp., as well as The Box Music Network, where he served as president of The Box USA until

the end of 1997. Lenfest chairman Gerry Lenfest hired Greene in 1998 to work on the

regional-programming service.

At TSM News, Greene said, he is trying to create the kinds

of local ties that he did while he was at The Box. Under Greene's helm, the music network

began naming local market managers, working on DMA-wide promotions with local retailers

and radio stations and doing local programming segments.

The idea of LINC is to offer cable subscribers content and

a connection that competitors such as direct-broadcast satellite can't, according to

Greene. As a terrestrial service, Lenfest doesn't have to offer TSM Network to DBS

providers.

The second LINC initiative, set to come online later this

month, is a partnership with Broadcast.com, which will Webcast TSM News' TV newscasts.

Through this video streaming, TSM News will be available to

consumers throughout the day on their workplace computers, much like radios have provided

background for workers in the past, Greene said.

The remaining three LINC initiatives planned for the future

are: "LINC to Your Leaders," under which TSM News is creating a database of

high-profile community leaders that it can interview on hot issues in the region;

"WebCam LINC," the development of a volunteer Web-cam team who will appear on

the network's Web site; and "Media LINC," under which TSM News will build

partnerships with area radio stations and newspapers to share resources and information.

TSM News' format is hour-long wheels during which the first

half-hour is made up of news and the second of live call-ins and reaction from viewers,

Greene said.

LINC to Your Leaders will help to scout out community

leaders who could appear on those segments to discuss controversial issues.