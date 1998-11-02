Lenfest Reports SEC Win

Philadelphia -- Harold F. (Gerry) Lenfest, president and

CEO of Lenfest Communications Corp., said last week that he and his wife, Marguerite, were

exonerated of all civil charges that they had violated federal insider-trading laws.

Lenfest said a three-day trial here before U.S. District

Court Judge J. Curtis Joyner ended last Wednesday, with Joyner dismissing all charges

filed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

In December 1995, the SEC filed a civil complaint in

federal court, alleging that the Lenfests engaged in insider trading before the October

1993 announcement of the proposed merger among Tele-Communications Inc., Liberty Media

Corp. and Bell Atlantic Corp.

The SEC claimed that Gerry Lenfest -- who, at the time, was

an outside director at Liberty -- had advance information about the announcement, which

drove up the value of TCI's and other cable stocks. The agency asserted that Lenfest

advised his son, H. Chase Lenfest, to buy TCI stock before the merger was publicly

announced.

The SEC also alleged that Lenfest told Marguerite about the

merger plans, and that she asked their son to buy TCI stock for her, too.

Even though the merger fell through, TCI's share price

rose sharply, providing Chase and Marguerite Lenfest with about $120,000 in paper profits,

the SEC said.

"I am very pleased that the court agreed with my

belief that my family and I did nothing wrong," Gerry Lenfest said last week, in a

prepared statement. "I hold business ethics in high regard, and I hope that this

decision settles this matter once and for all."