The Legacy of Bill Daniels

The father of the cable-television industry passed away

last Tuesday, quietly and with dignity, as he had lived his life.

Bill Daniels was one of a handful of men who founded the

cable industry and watched it grow into the primary distribution system of entertainment

it has become today. A man of enormous pride and generosity, Bill was also a fierce

competitor, reflective of his early days as a boxing amateur and sports promoter.

I met Bill Daniels in 1987 in his Denver-based offices at

Cherry Creek when I was introduced as the new incoming publisher of Cablevision

magazine. A scheduled 10-minute meeting became one hour, as Bill impressed upon me the

importance of the trade press to the survival and prosperity of the industry.

Those were difficult times for the publishing industry, and

a number of cable trade publications were on the brink of failure, Cablevision

among them.

Bill pledged his support, and indeed, we partnered on a

number of special projects. One of those projects -- the "Cablevision Operator

of the Year" -- was named in his honor.

In the course of his lifetime, Bill participated in every

facet of the cable industry -- as an operator, a financial broker, a sports programmer and

an investor. But more than that, Bill functioned as a guardian and custodian of the

industry he loved. To anyone he cared about, Bill was a personal adviser and father

figure, sending along his infamous personal notes on the familiar blue-and-gray-bordered

stationary, which was a personal trademark.

I received the last of these notes just two weeks ago, in

which Bill continued his encouragement and wanted to know how those Cahners boys (our

current ownership) were treating us all and the publications in our care. I was pleased to

respond that we were doing well and Cablevision was still moving forward some 13

years later.

Bill was above all else a people guy. As Leo J. Hindery Jr.

once told me, Bill had the capacity "to make you feel unique and special" in his

eyes, and he kept these relationships strong even until the end.

Just two weeks ago -- through the efforts of Larry Oliver,

our group publisher, and Dick Alteri, head of the Cable Television &

Telecommunications Association of New York Inc. -- I was pleased to present an honorarium

to John Rigas, chairman of Adelphia Communications Corp., who addressed the recently

resurrected New York Cable Club.

After regaling the attendees with his early recollections

of the cable industry, John advised me to let Bill Daniels know that he "had said

nothing to embarrass the cable industry."

In a subsequent conversation that same day with Chuck

Dolan, chairman of Cablevision Systems Corp., I also mentioned my conversations with Bill

Daniels, and Chuck also indicated his regard for Bill, which I sent along in a note later

that day.

In this brave new world of broadband we now live in, it is

well to take a moment to acknowledge the contributions of the early founders, especially

Bill Daniels.

The legacy of John Rigas and Chuck Dolan will be carried on

through their family members (Rigas' three sons, Timothy, Michael and James, and

Dolan's son, Jimmy). The legacy of Bill Daniels will be carried by all of those

disciples whom he touched in his time. His competitive spirit and commitment lives in many

of today's industry leaders too numerous to mention.

He reached out to me some 13 years ago in a personal and

professional way, which I will never forget. His interest in my family -- especially my

grandson, Will -- was extraordinary, and I know he has done much the same for a countless

number of persons in our business.

Bill Daniels was a patriot, a World War II hero, an

entrepreneur and a sportsman. He was my mentor, sponsor and supporter, but most important,

my friend.

The industry has lost a father, but his spirit lives on. We

are all diminished by his loss.