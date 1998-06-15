LECS EMBRACE ALL-DATA NET

Atlanta -- Local-exchange carriers, speaking in a unified

voice not heard in years, made it clear last week that they have given vendors marching

orders to quickly create a transition path from their current foundation in

circuit-switched telephony to the all-data network of the future.

That path -- based on ever-tighter integration between the

service development and provisioning flexibility of IP (Internet-protocol) technology and

the trafficking and network-management power of ATM (asynchronous transfer mode) -- has

also begun drawing support from next-generation competitive LECs such as Level 3

Communications Inc. and Qwest Communications International Inc., sources said.

"For the first time, fully one-half of the traffic

that Ameritech will carry on our network will be between computers, instead of

people," said Ameritech Corp. CEO Richard Notebaert, in a keynote speech at the

Supercomm convention here that set the tone for the industry's new thinking.

"And if data traffic continues to grow at its present

rate, the percentage will grow to something like 99 percent of all network-traffic minutes

by the year 2010," he added.

Sounding like his competitors, Notebaert readily

acknowledged that the advanced-digital circuit-switching systems that the telcos have

invested billions of dollars in over the last 10 years or so are "a limiting

factor." And packet-switched technology, as currently deployed, "does a fairly

poor job with voice."

But, he said, there's a solution, making it clear to

some 45,000 attendees at Supercomm that Sprint Corp. is not alone in the

local-broadband-entry strategy that it outlined two weeks ago.

The circuit-versus-packet switching dilemma "is not an

insurmountable problem, as Sprint's recent announcement of its 'Integrated

On-Demand Network' [ION] clearly indicates," Notebaert said.

"Packet switching with a high-quality voice overlay

soon will become a reality. And when it does -- that is, when the quality is at least

equivalent to that of current voice technology -- we'll incorporate it into the 1,480

central offices in our network," he added.

Evidence of vendor support for this transition was

pervasive at Supercomm. Players from telecommunications and data joined in several

initiatives aimed at linking the IN (intelligent-network) capabilities of the SS7

digital-switched-circuit world with the IP-voice environment.

At the same time, many vendors announced new types of

integrated IP/ATM switches, following the lead of Cisco Systems Inc., the supplier of new

integrated-edge switches for Sprint's ION.

The SS7/IP alliances included one led by Microsoft Corp.

and Compaq Computer Corp.; another spearheaded by Sun Microsystems Inc.; and a third

behind Stratus Computer Inc.

All of the alliances are taking various approaches to

easing the implementation of features that are common to the IN domain. Those features

include 800 numbers, caller ID and other advanced services, in addition to network

monitoring and management, over IP-voice connections that interface with the

public-switched-telephone network via H.323 standard IP-voice gateway and gatekeeper

(directory record-keeping) servers.

Those alliances largely involve key computer companies,

with smaller innovators on the telecommunications side.

But a much more telco-centric move in this direction was

under way in an unannounced initiative at Bell Communications Research (Bellcore), which

is tuned to its role as the supplier of network-management software in Sprint's ION

initiative.

"You will see a very major product announcement in

this area from Bellcore in the near future," Bellcore president and chief operating

officer Sanjiv Ahuja said.

As described by another Bellcore executive, speaking on

background, the company -- which is now a subsidiary of Science Applications International

Corp. -- will introduce a telco-oriented IP-gateway-server system in September. That

equipment will go well beyond any system that is currently on the market in supporting

carrier-class services over IP.

"We believe that we're in an extremely good

position to deliver what the market needs because of our long history of developing the IN

and network-management tools for the local-exchange industry," the source said,

adding, "We believe that quality of service over IP will reach toll quality sometime

in 2000."

Initially, the importation of IN features into the IP

domain will allow traditional and new local-market entrants like Sprint to add value to

IP-voice services.

That would happen during the time frame in which such

services are expected to remain significantly cheaper than circuit-switched voice, but

somewhat lower in quality.

When voice quality, call latency and ease of use are

finally on a par with toll quality, the price difference between the two types of service

is expected to go away.

That would leave the advantage to IP on the basis of the

feature-rich potential of applications like IP-video telecommunications and its

integration into data-networking backbones. This, in turn, would eliminate the need for

networks devoted separately to voice and data.

Nothing better illustrates the direction in which the PSTN

is headed than the work under way at Lucent Technologies' "elemedia"

venture.

Lucent's elemedia is a software group devoted to

parlaying the company's research and development in voice compression and software

coding into an IP-centric suite of products.

"Everything that we do is focused on carrier-class

IP-voice systems that will be able to support thousands and, eventually, hundreds of

thousands of simultaneous calls through a single gateway," elemedia president Joseph

Mele Jr. said.

Mele added that elemedia's strategy entails building

tool kits that allow applications developers to create carrier-class IP-telephony products

that can handle all of the billing, SS7, OSS (operations-support system) and other tasks

required by telephone companies.

All of that would be possible while using software to

eliminate the need for any hardware other than the computer servers that are used in the

H.323 architecture to perform various protocol conversions.

In fact, Mele noted, the software performing all of these

functions, as well as the basic H.323 functions, will be able to work on Class 5 switches,

thereby turning the embedded computerized-switching systems into high-end IP gateways.

"We currently support voice and fax and, by the end of

the year, we'll build in a soft modem for data [at 56 kilobits per second],"

Mele said. "And we'll have soft-modem support for ADSL.Lite in the first half of

next year."

Those soft-modem capabilities mean that signals coming into

the IP-gateway server over ADSL (asymmetrical digital subscriber line) at the

1.5-megabit-per-second rate of the emerging ADSL.Lite standard will be converted by

software on the gateway server.

This would eliminate the need for use of an ADSL modem at

the server, Mele explained.

Eventually, he added, elemedia will introduce a

software-conversion component for ATM packets coming in over ADSL or other lines, making

it possible to perform an ATM-to-IP conversion at the gateway server without the use of an

ATM module.

Mele said elemedia is in discussions with Bellcore about

the possibility of partnering to bring Bellcore's expertise in OSS and IN into the

mix.

Such capabilities will lead to complete transparency

between the circuit- and packet-switched domains on the voice side, while bringing all of

the advantages of feature flexibility that come with IP technology, he noted.

Notebaert made it clear that this is precisely what the

carriers are looking for. "When [this level of transparency] happens, the

public-switched-voice network will become the public-switched-data network, and the

Internet, as we know it today, will cease to exist," Notebaert said.

"With such a robust and ubiquitous network," he

added, "we'll never have to go to the time and trouble of dialing into a private

network when we want to surf the Web. In essence, we'll always be online. And that

capability will enable us to develop applications that we can't even dream of

today."