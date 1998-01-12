Leased-Access Rules Heading to Court

Washington -- Federal regulators will head to court March

10 to defend year-old leased-access rules that critics want thrown out for being too

generous to cable operators.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia

Circuit will hear oral arguments in a case brought by home shopping network ValueVision

International Inc. and supported by lower-power TV stations and consumer and

public-interest organizations.

The Federal Communications Commission, supported by the

National Cable Television Association, will defend the rules.

At issue is the price that leased-access programmers should

pay to reserve channel space on cable systems.

A publicly held company based in Minnesota, ValueVision has

about 13 million cable subscribers, and it owns two television stations. Last week, it

agreed to merge with infomercial giant National Media Corp. (see story, page 40).

The FCC said in a Dec. 18 court brief that its rules met

the goal established by Congress; namely, that leased access serve as a genuine outlet for

independent programmers without harming the financial position of the cable operator.

ValueVision, which pushed the FCC into adopting new

leased-access rules, told the court in a Nov. 3 brief that the FCC's leased-access

rates are too high. As a result, leased-access programmers wind up overpaying cable

operators -- or, more likely, not using the channels at all.

'This is a case involving an administrative agency

that has not only lost its way, but that has shown absolutely no interest in finding

it,' read ValueVision's brief.

In 1992, Congress said cable operators had to set aside up

to 15 percent of their channels, depending on the system size, for leased access. Channels

not sold to leased-access programmers because of lack of demand revert to the cable

operator.

In 1993, the FCC adopted leased-access-rate rules. The

agency said an operator could charge no more than the 'highest implicit fee,'

which it defined as the monetary difference between the operator's license fee for a

channel and the channel's retail price.

For example, if a cable operator pays $1 per month, per

subscriber for Cable News Network, but it collects $1.50 per month for the channel, the

50-cent difference would represent the highest implicit fee, and that would be the rate

charged to a leased-access programmer.

Under pressure from ValueVision, which said leased-access

rates were too high and channels designated for that purpose were being underutilized, the

FCC relented. The agency agreed to craft a new formula after tentatively concluding that

the highest implicit fee allowed cable operators to double-recover revenue -- once from

the leased-access programmer, and once from the subscriber through the tier charge.

ValueVision pressed the FCC to adopt what it called an

'explicit-fee' rate, derived from the monthly per-subscriber commission that

home shopping channels QVC and Home Shopping Network pay to cable operators. ValueVision

said QVC and HSN pay effective monthly rates of about 10 cents per subscriber.

Last February, after a year of deliberation, the FCC

modified the rates slightly, adopting what it called an 'average implicit fee,'

designed to produce rates lower than those generated by the highest implicit fee.

At the time, FCC officials said the new average implicit

fee equaled about 35 cents per subscriber, or more than three times the price that

ValueVision sought.

ValueVision is asking the court to void the rules and to

require the agency to produce lower rates with 120 days.

In its defense, the FCC said it was mistaken when it

concluded that the implicit-fee approach overcompensated cable operators. On review, the

FCC found that an implicit fee fairly compensated cable operators that lost subscribers

who were dissatisfied with a leased-access channel that bumped more popular programming.

'Allowing operators to charge up to the implicit fee

will not result in double recovery; rather, by taking into account the loss in customer

satisfaction that leased access will lead to, the implicit-fee approach will better

reflect the value of the channel capacity,' the FCC told the court.

Moreover, the FCC said, it tried to protect leased-access

programmers through nonprice incentives -- for example, rules that permit leased-access

carriage on widely penetrated tiers; that require cable operators to offer half-hour time

slots; and that allow leased-access programmers to resell part of their time.

Finally, the FCC said, Congress handed it the tough job of

promoting leased access while ensuring that cable operators are not required to offer

rates that subsidize leased access.

'Satisfying those demands clearly has been a difficult

matter,' the commission said.