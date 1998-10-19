Laybourne Preps New Womens Net

After long lamenting the lack of programming for women,

former Nickelodeon chief Geraldine Laybourne is making her move and, with the initial

support of Tele-Communications Inc., launching her own cable network for females.

Laybourne is partnering with primetime producer Marcy

Carsey and her Carsey-Werner Co. production business to form a broad-based women's

channel, sources familiar with her plans said.

The network, sources said, will contain both nonfiction and

fiction programming, and it may wind up being dubbed "Oxygen," after

Laybourne's own company, Oxygen Media.

Laybourne declined to comment last week, and Carsey-Werner

couldn't be reached for comment.

It remains unclear when Laybourne's channel would

launch. Currently, only three cable networks specifically target women: Lifetime

Television, Romance Classics and Spanish-language Gems Television.

The biggest hurdle that any new programming service faces

is getting distribution, and Laybourne's women's network has already made a big

inroad: She is in the final stages of reaching a carriage agreement for her new network

with TCI, an MSO spokeswoman confirmed last Friday.

"We are in discussions with Oxygen," the

spokeswoman said. "They have an extremely compelling approach, as well as being

headed by Gerry Laybourne."

That affiliation agreement would cover both analog and

digital carriage, according to the TCI spokeswoman. However, it is expected that the

women's channel will mainly get analog carriage at TCI systems that have completed

upgrades.

While several published reports last Friday said TCI had

agreed to carry the new women's channel in all 10 million of its homes, the carriage

deal actually only covers a few million homes, according to sources. The TCI spokeswoman

declined to comment.

TCI president and chief operating officer Leo J. Hindery

Jr. is a big supporter of Laybourne, and he has acknowledged in the past that women are

vastly underserved by cable.

It is also expected that Liberty Media Group will take an

ownership stake in Laybourne's new channel. When the merger of AT&T Corp. and TCI

is completed, Liberty will have $5 billion in cash to invest in programming ventures.

From the get-go, Laybourne said Oxygen Media would look to

eventually create a cable network with the financial backing of cable operators.

Even if Laybourne gets her affiliation deal with TCI, she

will need the support of a lot more MSOs in order for her women's channel to succeed.

But she is popular and respected among cable operators.

Laybourne, who most recently ran Disney/ABC Cable Networks,

formed Oxygen Media in May. With The Walt Disney Co.'s ABC Inc. and America Online

Inc. as investors, Oxygen Media's mission was to create online and television content

for kids and women.

Last month, Oxygen Media acquired three of AOL's Web

sites for women, and she's made it clear that she plans to closely tie Internet

content to traditional TV programming.

According to The Los Angeles Times, Laybourne is

telling cable operators that $75 million will be invested in original programming during

the new channel's first year, and that it would eventually air Carsey-Werner sitcoms

in primetime.

Carsey-Werner's hits have included The Bill Cosby

Show, Roseanne and 3rd Rock from the Sun.

When she was at Disney/ABC Cable, Laybourne oversaw the

company's stake in Lifetime, the major network for women that her new service will

compete against.

"I look forward to seeing the programming,"

Lifetime president Doug McCormick said, referring to Laybourne's new channel.

"We have been the first to say that women are underrepresented out there."

In a recent interview on CNBC, Laybourne was asked if she

thought that Lifetime "was doing a decent job."

Laybourne answered, "I think in many ways that

Lifetime does a fine job for a certain segment of the audience. It's an older

demographic, and it's a demographic that wants to escape."

Kate McEnroe, president of AMC Networks, said she's

glad to see another women's service enter the arena with her Romance Classics.

"It's good that the industry is waking up,"

McEnroe said. "Now, there are women in authority and power who can get channels

launched."