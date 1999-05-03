Lawmakers Urge Media Self-Censorship

Washington -- Stunned by horrific scenes from the

Littleton, Colo., high-school shooting, key Capitol Hill lawmakers last week called on the

entertainment industry to stop churning out violence-laced movies, recordings and video

games that they say trigger homicidal rages in unstable teens.

Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) -- joined by Rep. Edward Markey

(D-Mass.), Sen. Joe Lieberman (D-Conn.) and Rep. Dan Burton (R-Ind.) -- urged President

Clinton to organize an emergency summit to convince the "entertainment

community" that it is contributing to youth violence that must be stopped.

The White House is expected to support the request. Vice

President Gore said last week that advertisers should boycott offensive TV programs, and

he urged NBC to end its opposition to the use of on-screen ratings that inform parents

about sexual and violent content.

Rich Taylor, a spokesman for the Motion Picture Association

of America, said MPAA president Jack Valenti "would be happy to attend any conference

convened by the White House."

Several cable programmers last week warned Washington

against blaming the entertainment industry and television for somehow sparking the murders

in Littleton. They said officials should be asking for answers from the gun industry, and

not the entertainment industry.

Former USA Networks chairman Kay Koplovitz, who spearheaded

the "Erase the Hate" campaign when she was at USA, attended a 1995 summit on TV

and violence that President Clinton conducted -- a session that she described as a prelude

to creating a TV-ratings system.

But she doesn't think that a second summit relating to

the media and violence will be particularly productive.

"I don't think that we'll find out anything

new," said Koplovitz, who now heads her own holding company, Koplovitz & Co.

"It's going to be a public spanking It's so simplistic to say that

the media is causing this. It's a knee-jerk reaction to two teen-agers gone wrong,

and it is sidestepping the major issue that this society refuses to address: access to

guns."

She said she'd like to see a summit of gun

manufacturers, with them being called to task for the easy access that people have to

handguns.

Gerald Levin, chairman of Time Warner Inc., addressed the

issue head-on during a speech at the Hollywood Radio & Television Society Newsmaker

luncheon last Tuesday.

"It will be particularly unfortunate if the tragedy

that took place in Littleton, Colo., initiates a new season of political opportunism and

moral arrogance intended to scapegoat the media," Levin said.

"The profoundly serious issues raised by this terrible

event -- not the least of which is the insane proliferation of guns -- deserve to be part

of a constructive, considered national discussion," he said.

Added Levin, "It would be a disservice to the truth --

as well as an insult to the memory of the students who lost their lives and the teacher

who died trying to save them -- to allow this incident to become part of self-serving

election-year strategies."

The violence issue hits especially close to home for Time

Warner on several levels.

Time Warner and its New Line Cinema unit were both involved

in The Basketball Diaries, one of the movies that Lieberman cited last week.

Time Warner and New Line are among 25 defendants being sued

by the parents of three students who were murdered in a 1997 shooting rampage at a

Paducah, Ky., high school. The $130 million lawsuit, filed in April, alleged that the

movie spurred the Kentucky incident.

And in a tragic personal note, Levin has known the impact

of violence himself, as his son was murdered in 1997.

USA Networks Inc. president of operations Stephen Brenner

also said it's too simplistic to hold the media responsible for Littleton, and

it's no excuse to try to trample the First Amendment by regulating programming and

ideas.

"Whatever happened with these two kids, there are

thousands of things that could have affected their behavior," Brenner said.

"It's too easy an out to blame television. People now have easy access to

weapons of mass destruction. That's the problem."

As for the four Senate and House members' call for a

summit, Brenner said, "It sounds real good in terms of being re-elected."

At a press conference last week, the four lawmakers accused

the mass media of bombarding kids with rivers of violent thoughts and images.

They said the violence, when combined with easy access to

guns, results in scenes like the April 20 massacre at Columbine High School in Littleton

that led to the murder of 12 children and one teacher and the suicide of the two teen-age

gunmen.

"It's a deadly cocktail of guns and media

violence, which obviously has invaded the lives of the children of our country,"

Markey said.

The four lawmakers are supporting a resolution that would

require the Surgeon General to study media violence and its impact on children and

recommend steps to combat any harmful effects that the report details.

Lieberman denounced both TheBasketball Diaries,

which includes scenes of a high-school killing, and Oliver Stone's Natural Born

Killers.

Lieberman warned that if producers of gratuitous media

violence fail to take voluntary steps, they could count on government censorship spurred

on by an angry and emotional public.

His theory might be tested sooner than he expects.

Within the next two weeks or so, Sen. Ernest Hollings

(D-S.C.) is planning to force a Senate vote on his bill (S. 876), which would require TV

stations and cable operators to air "violent video programming" only late at

night, when children are unlikely to be watching TV in large numbers.

The Federal Communications Commission has traditionally

classified the safe-harbor period as falling between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The bill would allow the FCC to yank a TV station's

license, or any license held by a cable operator, for violations of the time-channeling

rules. The bill, which wouldn't take effect for a year, would exempt cable premium

and pay-per-view programming.

The lawmakers added another target besides television and

movies: the Internet.

"The Internet is the greatest thing that has happened

to America in many respects. In other respects, it's a place to go to find out how to

make bombs, how to buy drugs and [how to find] the most hateful and worst language I have

seen in my life," McCain said.

Markey made comments last week reflecting new sensitivity

among congressional Internet proponents about the double-edged nature of the technology,

with its capacity to give schoolkids equal access to libraries and a nihilistic

netherworld.

"What happened last week is that every parent in the

United States was given an intensive course on the impact that the Internet and

interactive media can have on their child," Markey said.

Three years ago, Markey was instrumental in passing a law

that required the FCC to tax phone users in order to cover the cost of wiring every

classroom to the Internet.

The cable industry jumped on the bandwagon by committing to

wire schools and libraries to the Internet free-of-charge.