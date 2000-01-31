Lawlor Rejoins NCC from Odyssey

New York -- Dan Lawlor, who left National Cable

Communications just over a year ago to join Odyssey, A Henson & Hallmark Entertainment

Network, has rejoined the spot-cable rep, NCC announced last Tuesday.

Lawlor becomes vice president and general manager for

spot-market interconnects, reporting to executive vice president of technology and

operations Ken Little.

Lawlor had been general manager of NCC's Chicago Cable

Interconnect until joining Odyssey last January as vice president of ad sales for its

Midwest division.

As Odyssey's executive vice president of ad sales,

John Barbera, a former Turner Broadcasting Sales Inc. president, had lured Lawlor, also a

TBSI alumnus, to the network. But Barbera left Odyssey last year.