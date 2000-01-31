Lawlor Rejoins NCC from Odyssey
By Staff
New York -- Dan Lawlor, who left National Cable
Communications just over a year ago to join Odyssey, A Henson & Hallmark Entertainment
Network, has rejoined the spot-cable rep, NCC announced last Tuesday.
Lawlor becomes vice president and general manager for
spot-market interconnects, reporting to executive vice president of technology and
operations Ken Little.
Lawlor had been general manager of NCC's Chicago Cable
Interconnect until joining Odyssey last January as vice president of ad sales for its
Midwest division.
As Odyssey's executive vice president of ad sales,
John Barbera, a former Turner Broadcasting Sales Inc. president, had lured Lawlor, also a
TBSI alumnus, to the network. But Barbera left Odyssey last year.
