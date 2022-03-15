Latest Ryan Reynolds Flick 'Adam Project' Debuts at No. 1, but It's no 'Red Notice' - Netflix Global Top 10

The latest action-comedy collaboration between actor Ryan Reynolds and filmmaker Shawn Levy, The Adam Project, debuted to a solid if unspectacular 92.4 million hours of viewing on Netflix over the movie's first three days of release.

The viewership didn't match up to Reynold's last action-comedy effort for Netflix -- last November, Red Notice, which costarred Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson, debuted to a whopping 148.4 million hours of Netflix viewership in its first three days, ultimately becoming the best performing English-language film on Netflix in its first 28 days of release.

In sheer monetary might, The Adam Project might also fall short of Reynolds and Levy's last collaboration, last summer's Free Guy, which made over $331.5 million at the global box office, despite debuting in the business end of the Delta variant pandemic, before a successful streaming run on both Disney Plus and HBO Max.

The Adam Project was still the most watched film on Netflix for the week of March 7-13. The movie stars Mint Mobile owner and pitchman Reynolds as a time-traveling pilot who ends up bargaining a truce between his younger self and his father. Mark Ruffalo and Zoe Saldana co-star in the film, which received a middling 68% score on critics aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes.

Notably, Red Notice scored only 36% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. Of course, it also starred Johnson and Gadot.

Meanwhile, in the area of English-language TV series, mystery crime drama Pieces of Her starring Toni Collette as a mom with a unique set of skills, skills she acquired over a long -- and previously undisclosed -- career. That was actually the most watched show on the biggest global streaming platform last week, capturing 98.7 million viewing hours. The series debuted on March 4.

