LaBelle, Jackson Win Trumpet Awards

Atlanta -- TBS Superstation will telecast its annual

"Trumpet Awards" show recognizing the accomplishments of African Americans Feb.

26.

The show, which was taped last week, honors singer Patti

LaBelle, civil-rights leader the Rev. Jesse Jackson and Time Warner Inc. president Richard

Parsons, among others, said network representatives.

The Trumpet Awards, established in 1993, herald the

contributions of African Americans and other men and women who have enhanced the lives of

African Americans.

Also receiving Trumpet Awards are gospel recording artist

Shirley Caesar, singer Lou Rawls, airline captain Patrice Clark Washington, U.S. Court of

Appeals Judge Damon J. Keith and jockey Marlon St. Julien.

In addition, the show will showcase the newly created

"Tower of Power" awards, which recognize the presence and contributions of a new

generation of African-American business leaders.

Tower of Power award winners include Parsons; Kraft Foods

Inc. executive vice president Ann M. Fudge; Black Enterprise magazine founder Earl

Graves; BET Holdings Inc. president Debra Lee; Philip Morris Capital Corp. CEO George

Lewis; Johnson Publishing Co. president Linda Johnson Rice; Maytag Corp. president Lloyd

Ward; and Yab Yum Entertainment/Edmonds Entertainment Group CEO Tracey Edmonds.