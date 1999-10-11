La. Parish Seeks Cable Alternative

St. John the Baptist Parish, an area of 50,000 residents 20

miles outside of New Orleans, has elected to bring competition to its local cable market.

At its Sept. 28 meeting, the Parish Council voted to begin

negotiating a possible cable franchise with a local telecommunications-services provider

that wants to compete for Time Warner Cable's area video subscribers.

Reserve Telecommunications has petitioned the council for a

franchise that would allow it to build a network capable of delivering cable, telephone

and high-speed Internet services.

"What we're telling Reserve [with the vote] is

that we're willing to negotiate the use of our rights-of-way, or whatever is

necessary," council member Joel McTopy said.

McTopy added that the Parish Council hopes allowing Reserve

to compete with Time Warner will at least encourage the MSO to hold the line on local

cable rates.

In recent years, he said, area residents have complained

about rate hikes that were not accompanied by increases in Time Warner's programming

lineup. "Our constituents are telling us they want competition," he added.

Time Warner acquired the local system from Riverlands

Cablevision in 1996.

In the most recent confrontation between the MSO and local

officials, the Parish Council challenged Time Warner's 1998 rate hike, which added an

estimated $1 per month to local cable bills.

Local Time Warner officials did not return calls for

comment by press time.

"As far as I'm concerned, Time Warner's

service has been very good," McTopy said. "So I'm not here to say that they

haven't been good neighbors. But it's an economic consideration. People

didn't feel they were getting value for their money."

The situation has been made worse by the perception that

residents of nearby St. Charles, Jefferson, Orleans and St. Bernard parishes were

receiving more programming from Cox Communications Inc.

"The real issue is that Cox offers much more extensive

service, at the same price or less," council member Duaine Duffy told New Orleans

newspaper The Times-Picayune. "It's been a constant complaint."