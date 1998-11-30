L.A. May Order @Home Access

Regulators in Los Angeles -- acting just days after their

counterparts in Portland, Ore., voted to order @Home Network to be opened to paid access

by other Internet-service providers -- have signaled their intention to study the issue.

Los Angeles Board of Information Technology commissioners

voted last Monday to schedule a public hearing so that ISPs -- including America Online

Inc. and locally based EarthLink Network Inc. -- can "offer us their vision for the

future in Los Angeles."

The hearing is the result of an industry push spearheaded

by AOL to convince local franchising authorities to make ISP access to the @Home platform

a condition of transferring Tele-Communications Inc.'s franchises to AT&T.

The Mt. Hood Cable Regulatory Commission, an advisory panel

to six Oregon municipalities, became the first LFA to buy into the proposition one week

earlier, when it recommended that local officials in Portland and Multnomah County adopt

ordinances requiring ISP access.

BIT chairman Alan Arkatov said the board's action does

not indicate that it is predisposed in any direction, but he added that he was impressed

by information that he received from David Olsen, director of the Mt. Hood panel.

Other commissioners said they are interested in anything

that will be good for consumers.

The board set the public hearing for mid-December.

The hearing will not delay the 120-day mandated schedule

for completing the transfer, but action by TCI will. The city and the incumbent are

jousting over access to franchise financial records, and city regulatory officers said the

relationship is "strained." The parties had anticipated an interim agreement on

the transfer by Nov. 20, but the city was disappointed by a request from TCI for another

delay, officials said.

Instead of a transfer agreement by the end of the year,

closure will not be reached until Jan. 15.

Back in Oregon, MHCRC director David Olson said early

reaction among his municipal colleagues has been "extremely supportive, almost

congratulatory." And most said they planned to monitor developments in the @Home

access issue.

And after several days of "being browbeat" by

AT&T and TCI, Olson was elated to hear that Los Angeles will also examine the issue.

Jane Lawton, president of the National Association of

Telecommunications Officers and Advisors, said some "large" jurisdictions were

looking at what the MHCRC did in order to meet "an overwhelming desire by their

constituents for choice among ISPs."

"The franchise is where you try to meet the broad

needs of the community," Lawton said, "and a case can be made that constituents

benefit from choice."

Both sides tried to solicit support on Capitol Hill, but

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), one of the architects of the Telecommunications Act of 1996, is

not taking sides, spokesman David Seldin said.

Close to Portland, support for the commission's

position was hard to come by.

One day after the MHCRC acted, the Metropolitan Area

Communications Commission, a advisory body for 15 nearby Oregon cities and Washington

County, voted to recommend that its members approve the transfer of their 85,000 cable

subscribers from TCI to AT&T.

MACC administrator Bruce Crest said proponents of ISP

access did not make their case until the "11th hour," and they even failed to

attend the meeting when the transfers were recommended.

"I didn't hear anything that would have swayed me

to their position," Crest said. "I've always been a staunch believer that

there are three criteria enshrined in the transfer process: the legal, technical and

financial qualifications of the new operator."

Meanwhile, the city of Casper, Wyo., disregarded a request

by U S West that it hold off on a transfer until the City Council could review the Mt.

Hood ordinances. Instead, it went ahead with a final reading on an ordinance shipping

16,000 TCI subscribers to AT&T.

"They fully understood that this was a change of

control of a Title 6 cable franchise, and that many of the issues raised by Mt. Hood were

not within Casper's authority to address," TCI spokesman Steve Croper said.

Barry Orton, professor of telecommunications at the

University of Wisconsin-Madison and a municipal cable consultant, predicted that support

for the MHCRC will hinge on "who is ready to get sued."

"Los Angeles has never been worried about getting

sued," Orton said. "I would like to see other cities jump in on this, and I

think that those with deep pockets may."

Ultimately, Orton argued that TCI may find itself skewered

by its insistence that @Home is a cable service and, therefore, that it is immune to the

Title 2 common-carrier requirements contained in the 1934 Telecommunications Act.

"The feds have always been clear that the delivery and

marketing of cable service has to be a fair one," he said.

Orton and other consultants asserted that the transfer

process was a valid venue to discuss the issue, arguing that if AT&T won't assume

any new obligations, then municipalities have the right to deny the transfer.

However, TCI spokeswoman LaRae Marsik said legal counsel

for the MHCRC acknowledged a failure to find a reason to deny the transfer request.

"It's a bit baffling to us why the commission

would not deem the advice of their counsel appropriate in this matter," Marsik said.

Will consultants urge their clients to broach the issue?

Those contacted by Multichannel News were cautious. Most wanted to review the exact

language that the MHCRC adopted and wait for some of the fallout. Some also suggested that

client cities might hold off until refranchising talks if they are interested in

intervening on behalf of locally owned ISPs.

Ted Henderson, a Denver-based cable analyst with Janco

Partners, predicted that the Federal Communications Commission will not allow the

AT&T/TCI deal to be derailed by a municipal push to force ISP access.

"I think that they'll step in and have a voice,

because it's contrary to what the FCC wants: to get somebody into the market to

compete with the RBOCs [regional Bell operating companies]," Henderson said.

"You have to let competition take hold. Then, if five years from now, it turns out

that every computer screen has @Home on it, they can step in and address it."

David Krone, TCI's senior vice president of government

affairs, said the recent FCC filing by AT&T and TCI did not reflect any change in

AT&T chairman C. Michael Armstrong's position that the @Home platform would be

open to all. Rather, Krone said, it repeated his view that access should be the result of

a straight business negotiation, and not government fiat.

"This shouldn't be discussed in the context of

this merger," Krone said. "That should be discussed when [AOL chairman] Steve

Case calls [TCI president and chief operating officer] Leo [J.] Hindery [Jr.], or Mike

Armstrong and says, 'Hey, I have a proposal. Can we sit down?'"

Krone then attacked the "hypocrisy" of the ISPs

and AOL, saying, "First, they come in and scream that the government should stay out

of the Internet ... Now, they suddenly want regulation. When it suits their needs, they

say, 'Regulation works.'"