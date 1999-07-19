Knology Knows Southeast Overbuilding

What's a little-known company from sleepy West Point, Ga.,

doing buying up overbuilt cable systems, overbuilding other markets itself and quietly

amassing a state-of-the-art network of video, voice and data systems in the process?

Nothing that special, really. If you ask the people at

Knology Holdings Inc., it's just another day at the 600-employee broadband arm of ITC

Holding Co., which has several up-and-running systems and nearly 30 cable franchises

across the Southeast.

"We're building a new communications network,"

Knology president and CEO William Morrow explained. "We've never bought an incumbent

cable operator. The reason why is because the overbuild networks are five to 10 years old,

instead of 15 to 20 years old. It's a much newer network."

Not that one-way analog-video overbuilds can't be

successful, Morrow insisted. It's just that two-way broadband networks have improved the

cash-flow prospects considerably.

"Overbuilds have always worked," Morrow said.

"I just don't think they were financeable. The banks always held cable paper, and

they would call their cable clients to ask about an overbuilder seeking funding. Of

course, the cable operators would tell the banks that overbuilds don't work."

Not anymore, he added: "Now, the whole landscape has

changed with the passage of the Telecommunications Act of 1996. You could always get

cash-flow-positive on cable alone, but broadband makes this a very strong business."

Indeed, Knology has already wooed MindSpring Enterprises

Inc. -- a high-profile Internet-service provider that, interestingly, bills itself as a

way to "escape AOL [America Online Inc.]" -- to help market its cable-modem

service in several markets.

Morrow pointed out that the cash-flow picture gets even

more attractive when you start putting small and midsized businesses into the mix. He said

Knology will aggressively target those business customers as it moves beyond its current

slate of second-tier markets to bigger, urban centers in the South.

So far, Knology has purchased overbuilt systems in

Columbus, Ga.; Panama City, Fla.; and Huntsville and Montgomery, Ala. And it has obtained

28 other franchises to overbuild markets in Alabama, Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.

Its current systems and franchise areas pass 246,575 homes.

Knology currently has 91,838 households for its bundled

offerings, 80,068 of which are specifically for video services.

Knology's regional focus and small size have kept it out of

the minds of many major MSOs, as they remain more focused on big players like RCN Corp.

and Ameritech Corp.'s Ameritech New Media cable arm.

"I don't think Knology is on a lot of cable operators'

radar screens yet," said Michael Harris, president of Phoenix-based Kinetic

Strategies Inc.

That's just fine by Morrow, who said Knology will forgo any

expansion plans until its Southern build-out is complete. "There are lots of great

cities in the Southeast," he added, "so why would I want to have my employees on

planes all of the time?"

That's not to say that Knology doesn't have aspirations.

For example, it just partnered with the Centennial Fund and Prime Ventures to launch the

"ClearSource" overbuild venture in Waco, Texas, with plans to overbuild several

cable systems throughout the state.

Morrow said he'll look at other markets, as well, either as

equity-investment opportunities or direct Knology plays.

So does all of this make Knology a good acquisition target?

"A lot of folks could see a lot of value in Knology," Morrow said. "There's

a lot of built-up value here."