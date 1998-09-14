Knology Buys Cable Alabama System

West Point, Ga. --Start-up MSOs Knology Holdings

Inc. and Millennium Digital Media Holdings have swung system deals to add to their growing

bases.

Knology, a cable overbuilder acquiring systems and

competitive franchises in the Southeast, has signed a letter of intent to buy Cable

Alabama Corp.'s Huntsville, Ala., system, with 35,000 subscribers.

And Millennium -- the first deal of which was to buy a

54,000-subscriber, mostly overbuilt system in Anne Arundel County, Md. -- has agreed to

buy Summit Communications Inc., which has about 42,000 subscribers in three Northwestern

states.

Waller Capital Corp. partner Joseph Duggan represented both

sellers. Terms weren't disclosed. Both deals are expected to close before the end of

the year.

Knology said it plans to spend $20 million on upgrading the

Huntsville system to accommodate digital-television, high-speed-data and local and

long-distance telephone services.

Knology already operates cable systems that it bought in

Montgomery, Ala.; Columbus, Ga.; and Panama City Beach, Fla., and it has won franchises to

overbuild systems in Charleston, S.C.; and Augusta, Ga.

According to securities filings, Knology had about 42,000

basic subscribers as of March 31.

Knology's original backer, ITC Holding Co. Inc., owns

stakes in several companies that are affiliated with Knology, including Internet-service

provider MindSpring Enterprises Inc., local and long-distance phone operator ITC^Deltacom

Inc. and wireless-phone carrier Powertel Inc.

Millennium, which is backed and controlled by

private-equity firm TSG Capital Corp., showed that it was willing to buy into a

competitive situation with its purchase of the Anne Arundel system from InterMedia

Partners. Summit also has competitive franchises -- Bellevue and downtown Seattle, which

are served by Tele-Communications Inc.

Summit founder James Hirshfield put the company on the

block in March, citing the high capital costs that it faced. It also has systems in Idaho

and Oregon. Millennium has said that it plans to aggressively introduce digital-video and

data services in its systems.