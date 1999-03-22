Knology Adds ISP To Charleston Net

Charleston, S.C. -- Internet service provider A World of

Difference has signed a three-year contract to use the Charleston, S.C., cable network

built by Knology Broadband Carrier Services.

The ISP, Charleston's largest independent Internet

access provider, will buy high-speed transport service over Knology's new hybrid

fiber-coaxial network for resale to its own cable modem customers, beginning with trials

later this month and planned commercial availability in April.

Stewart Flood, A World of Difference's president and

CEO, said cable modems for its' service will be available entirely through retail channels

such as the local computer stores with which it has offered signups for its dial-up

product. Pricing has not been set.

A World of Difference also soon expects to begin offering a

proprietary server-based office and home information management service, enabling

customers to use a dedicated Web site for storing, accessing and updating data such as

calendars, phone lists or employee time sheets.

ISP MindSpring Enterprises Inc. also plans to provide

cable-modem service in Charleston using the Knology network there. Earlier this month

MindSpring began offering high-speed service using Knology's Montgomery, Ala.,

System, charging $39.95 a month and another $13 a month to lease a modem.

Knology still is completing buildout of hybrid fiber-coax

cable systems in Columbus and Augusta, Ga., and Panama City, Fla., adding about

2,500-4,000 new homes passed per month.

Knology president and CEO Bill Morrow said the company

planned to have all its markets up and running by mid-year or sooner.