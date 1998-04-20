Klunder Joins Philly Interconnect

West Chester, Pa. -- Jim Klunder, the director of local ad

sales for Turner Network Sales, said last week that he'll join the Philadelphia

Interconnect as general manager May 4.

Klunder will oversee national and regional ad sales at the

third-largest interconnect, reaching about 2.1 million subscribers.

William Stanfield, president and chief operating officer of

Radius Communications, the interconnect's managing partner, said in a prepared

statement, "[Klunder] adds a new perspective ... coming from the network side of the

business."

This is the latest step in a long-term plan that began when

The Lenfest Group chairman Gerry Lenfest lured Stanfield away from Bay Cable Advertising

in the fall of 1995. A series of subsequent acquisitions and the partnership with Comcast

Corp.'s Comcast Cable Communications unified the Philadelphia market, which was once

considered by agencies as too complicated to buy.

At Turner, Klunder focused on the local-sales needs of

affiliates that insert Turner Broadcasting System Inc.'s networks.

Barely two weeks ago, he was mingling with the New York ad

community at the joint TBS Superstation/Turner Network Television upfront presentation. At

that time, he said that he was seeking ratings input from affiliates so that he could

create software on one-dozen target groups of TBS and TNT viewers -- the idea being to get

systems' sales forces to sell prospective advertisers on niche programs, rather than

on niche networks.