Kirch Gets $300M, But New Competitor Looms

Frankfurt, Germany -- The Kirch Group stands to gain $300

million from a deal signed last week to form a 50-50 joint venture with EM.TV &

Merchandising A.G., a German programming company.

Kirch agreed to supply all its children's and family

shows to the new venture, a programming distributor and merchandising company to be known

as Junior TV. In return, Kirch will receive $300 million from EM.TV.

Kirch definitely needs the money. On the immediate horizon,

it must pay for the second tranche of the 37.5 percent of the Premiere channel bouquet it

bought from France's Canal Plus. That would bring Kirch's stake in Premiere to

62.5 percent.

Kirch's co-shareholder in Premiere, Bertelsmann A.G., has

indicated it may sell off its own 37.5 percent stake in Premiere. However, it is seen as

delaying that move in order to prevent Kirch from taking control. If Kirch were to take

control, it could use Premiere's 1.4 million analog subscribers to jump-start its stalled

DF1 digital direct-to-home platform.

Originally, Kirch was due to have less financial

responsibility for Premiere because it planned to divvy up the Canal Plus stake with

Bertelsmann, making the two companies 50-50 partners. However, the European Commission

rejected that deal in October, and Kirch remains saddled with the full Canal Plus stake.

To make things more difficult for Kirch, German public

broadcaster ARD is also planning to introduce a new digital cable and DTH platform,

according to German sources. A formal announcement of the project could come this week.

Sources said ARD recently formed a group called Free

Universal Network (FUN) to build digital set-top boxes based on the Open TV standard. The

new group includes ARD, an equipment manufacturer called Galaxis and other

"interested individuals," one source said.

One of those individuals is Hermann Tillmann, technical

director of the Bayerische Rundfunk, one of the large broadcast networks within ARD.

"We are in intensive talks," he said last week.

While FUN would probably start with free TV services and

later add pay TV programming, the group is keen on not being identified with the public TV

system too closely.

"They are talking to every potential service

provider," the source said. Up to 10 major companies are expected to be founding

members, especially those that have misgivings about Deutsche Telekom A.G.'s firm

control over Germany's cable access.